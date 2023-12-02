Marietta Walton denies Kingsland Camden County’s challenge

Marietta Walton knocked off Kingsland Camden County 41-25 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Dec. 1.
In recent action on Nov. 17, Marietta Walton faced off against Suwanee North Gwinnett and Kingsland Camden County took on Powder Springs McEachern on Nov. 17 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.
