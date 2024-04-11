Boys Baseball Roundup – April 10, 2024

Atlanta The Paideia dominates Atlanta The Galloway

Atlanta The Paideia controlled the action to earn an impressive 8-3 win against Atlanta The Galloway during this Georgia baseball game on April 10.

In recent action on April 2, Atlanta The Galloway faced off against Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian.

Cumming West Forsyth pockets slim win over Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming West Forsyth posted a narrow 3-2 win over Alpharetta Denmark on April 10 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 6, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Loganville Grayson and Cumming West Forsyth took on Milton Cambridge on April 5 at Milton Cambridge High School.

Douglas Coffee takes down Perry

Douglas Coffee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Perry 13-1 Wednesday in Georgia high school baseball on April 10.

Recently on March 29, Douglas Coffee squared off with Waycross Ware County in a baseball game.

Ellaville Schley County earns narrow win over Thomaston Upson-Lee

Ellaville Schley County posted a narrow 2-1 win over Thomaston Upson-Lee in Georgia high school baseball on April 10.

In recent action on April 5, Thomaston Upson-Lee faced off against Fort Valley Peach County and Ellaville Schley County took on Preston Webster County on April 5 at Preston Webster County High School.

Fairburn Landmark Christian defense stifles Decatur Columbia

Fairburn Landmark Christian’s defense throttled Decatur Columbia, resulting in a 15-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball action on April 10.

In recent action on March 28, Fairburn Landmark Christian faced off against Decatur Towers.

Forsyth Mary Persons earns narrow win over Fort Valley Peach County

Forsyth Mary Persons posted a narrow 2-1 win over Fort Valley Peach County on April 10 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 5, Fort Valley Peach County faced off against Thomaston Upson-Lee.

Gainesville North Hall overwhelms Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville North Hall dominated from start to finish in an imposing 11-1 win over Gainesville East Hall for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 10.

Recently on April 3, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Gainesville East Forsyth in a baseball game.

Hoschton Mill Creek slips past Lawrenceville Mountain View

Hoschton Mill Creek finally found a way to top Lawrenceville Mountain View 3-1 during this Georgia baseball game on April 10.

Recently on March 30, Hoschton Mill Creek squared off with Loganville Grayson in a baseball game.

Lilburn Parkview overpowers Lawrenceville Archer in thorough fashion

Lilburn Parkview handled Lawrenceville Archer 14-1 in an impressive showing at Lawrenceville Archer High on April 10 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 2, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Winder-Barrow.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. defense stifles Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian

A suffocating defense helped Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. handle Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian 11-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 10.

In recent action on April 2, Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian faced off against Atlanta The Galloway and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. took on Johns Creek Northview on April 6 at Johns Creek Northview High School.

McDonough Union Grove overcomes Hampton Dutchtown in seat-squirming affair

McDonough Union Grove posted a narrow 5-4 win over Hampton Dutchtown for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Hampton Dutchtown High on April 10.

Pearson Atkinson County darts by Pelham

Pearson Atkinson County scored early and often to roll over Pelham 7-1 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 10.

Recently on April 2, Pearson Atkinson County squared off with Statenville Echols County in a baseball game.

Savannah Benedictine Military squeezes past Jesup Wayne County

Savannah Benedictine Military finally found a way to top Jesup Wayne County 8-7 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 10.

In recent action on April 5, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Savannah Islands and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on April 5 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

Soperton Treutlen pockets slim win over Hawkinsville

Soperton Treutlen topped Hawkinsville 11-10 in a tough tilt on April 10 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 28, Hawkinsville faced off against Rochelle Wilcox County.

