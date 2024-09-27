List: 25 highest-rated running backs from South Georgia this century

Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah is planning to announce his college choice Saturday. The AJC Super 11 running back has rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career. Kromah is the highest-rated south Georgia running back this century based on their ranking as overall national recruits. Kromah is the No. 84 senior player this season, according to the 247Sports Composite. Here are the top 25 running backs from south Georgia since 2001 based on those prospect ratings. Also on this list are current seniors Shane Marshall of Irwin County and R.J. Boyd of Ware County.

*Ousmane Kromah, Lee County (2024/uncommitted)

*Washaun Ealey, ECI (2008/Georgia)