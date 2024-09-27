List: 25 highest-rated running backs from South Georgia this century

Lee County’s Ousmane Kromah is planning to announce his college choice Saturday. The AJC Super 11 running back has rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career. Kromah is the highest-rated south Georgia running back this century based on their ranking as overall national recruits. Kromah is the No. 84 senior player this season, according to the 247Sports Composite. Here are the top 25 running backs from south Georgia since 2001 based on those prospect ratings. Also on this list are current seniors Shane Marshall of Irwin County and R.J. Boyd of Ware County.
*Ousmane Kromah, Lee County (2024/uncommitted)
*Washaun Ealey, ECI (2008/Georgia)
*Kam Davis, Dougherty (2023/Florida State)
*Thez Robinson, Toombs County (2000/South Carolina)
*Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge (2017/Florida)
*Michael Cooper, Screven County (2001/Georgia)
*Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County (2019/Georgia)
*Jimtavis Walker, Statesboro (2001/Florida)
*Jamie Felix, Camden County (2021/Georgia Tech)
*Matthew Fuller, Wayne County (2023/South Carolina)
*Reginald Bryant, Cairo (2008/UAB)
*Travis Tisdale, Lowndes (2018/Kentucky)
*Shadrach Thornton, Liberty County (2011/N.C. State)
*J.P. Powell, Miller County (2024/Georgia Tech)
*Kevin Harris, Bradwell Institute (2018/South Carolina)
*Antario Brown, Beach (2020/Northern Illinois)
*Andrew Lee, Charlton County (2015/JUCO)
*Dedrick Mills, Ware County (2015/Georgia Tech)
*Josh Mercer, South Effingham (2012/NC State)
*Juju McDowell, Lee County (2020/South Carolina)
*Cartevious Norton, Ware County (2021/Iowa State)
*Darriet Perry, Lowndes (2007/FIU)
*Shane Marshall, Irwin County (2024/Minnesota)
*R.J. Boyd, Ware County (2024/NC State)
*Keenan Phillips, Bainbridge (2023/GMC)
