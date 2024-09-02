How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 3

2. (2) Buford (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Roswell (2-0)

3. (3) Douglas County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Newton 35-15. Zamarcus Lindley rushed for 223 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. D.J. Bourdeaux was 9-of-12 passing for 140 yards. Douglas County pulled away after leading 21-15 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Hughes (2-0)

4. (7) North Gwinnett (2-0)

Last week: Beat Colquitt County 14-3. North Gwinnett drove 93 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession, then became the first team since Archer in 2017 to hold Colquitt County without a touchdown. Cole Funderburk had seven solo tackles, three tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. Braxton Kyle had four tackles for losses. Ryan Hall was 13-of-21 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown. Kalil Mazone rushed for 93 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (3-0)

5. (6) Mill Creek (3-0)

Last week: Beat Archer 48-14. Mill Creek scored two touchdowns on its first three offensive plays with Daniel Smith’s 47-yard run and Malachi Miller’s 65-yard run. Smith rushed for 151 yards on 12 carries. Shane Throgmartin was 10-of-15 passing for 216 yards. Next: Friday vs. North Gwinnett (2-0)

6. (8) Camden County (3-0)

Last week: Beat West Broward, Fla. 52-29. Parks Riendeau was 15-of-22 passing for 267 yards and four touchdowns, three to Sean Green, who had four receptions for 111 yards. Elyiss Williams had 10 receptions for 152 yards. Jordan Hardy rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Ribault, Fla. (1-1)

7. (9) Valdosta (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dougherty 43-0. Deron Foster rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Todd Robinson was 9-of-13 passing for 71 yards. Valdosta led 37-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Jesuit, Fla. (1-1)

8. (10) Collins Hill (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Grove 44-13. Collins Hill drove 94 yards on 13 plays for a 7-0 lead and never looked back. Makyree Cross was 10-of-20 passing for 112 yards. Jacari Thomas rushed for 77 yards. Next: Friday at Parkview (0-2)

9. (NR) Grayson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dorman, S.C. 53-0. Grayson forced a fumble on Dorman’s first play from scrimmage and scored on the next play, an 18-yard run by Elijah Miller, and went on to lead 41-0 at halftime. Travis Burgess was 8-of-12 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Mallard Creek, N.C. (1-0)

10. (4) Colquitt County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to North Gwinnett 14-3. Brett Fitzgerald’s 25-yard field goal in the second quarter kept Colquitt County from its first shutout since 2009. The Packers had the ball inside North Gwinnett’s 10-yard line twice. They were held to 234 total yards. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Lee County (3-0)

Out: No. 5 Walton (2-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Milton (3-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 58-0. T.J. Lester rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Luke Nickel was 10-of-16 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Wiley had three catches for 90 yards. Milton led 44-0 in the first half. Next: Sept. 13 at Blessed Trinity (3-0)

2. (2) Gainesville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Westlake 41-7. Kharim Hughley was 17-of-31 passing for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Taz Smith had six receptions for 126 yards. Gainesville led 21-7 after the first quarter, then scored three touchdowns in the fourth. Next: Sept. 13 at Carrollton (3-0)

3. (3) Lee County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County 55-7. Lee County put up 635 total yards. Weston Bryan was 16-of-20 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jaden Upshaw had seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 13 at Colquitt County (2-1)

4. (4) Thomas County Central (3-0)

Last week: Beat Florida State High, Fla. 63-28. Christian Lawrence rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and had four catches for 61 yards. Jaylen Johnson was 13-of-21 passing for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Dee Reddick returned a punt and an interception for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Thomasville (3-0)

5. (5) Hughes (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Douglas County (3-0)

6. (6) Coffee (3-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia, Fla. 40-13. Tyrese Woodgett rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Coffee blew open a competitive game in the fourth quarter with a safety and two defensive touchdowns (Jai’mir Morton interception, Jyarius Carter fumble). Next: Sept. 13 vs. Gadsden County, Fla. (2-0)

7. (8) Roswell (2-0)

Last week: Beat Walton 42-32. Trey Smith was 11-of-18 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Synkwan Smith rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and scored on a 3-yard pass. Kobby Sakyi-Prah had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Buford (1-1)

8. (9) Houston County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Perry 31-17. Antwann Hill was 22-of-31 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns, all to Isaiah Mitchell, who had 10 receptions for 192 yards and four touchdowns. Their 39-yard hookup in the fourth quarter provided the final margin after Perry got within 24-17. Houston County held Perry to minus-5 rushing yards. Next: Friday vs. Warner Robins (2-1)

9. (7) Rome (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Carrollton 44-22. Rome threw interceptions on its first two possessions but clawed back into the game, getting within 30-22 entering the fourth quarter before Carrollton pulled away. Moss Tant, making his first start, was 12-of-20 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown. Javarius McDearmont rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Toombs County (2-0)

10. (NR) Sequoyah (3-0)

Last week: Beat Kell 24-21. Caleb McClure kicked a 47-yard field goal with 9:03 left to break a 21-21 tie. William Rajecki rushed for 124 yards and threw a 43-yard TD pass on a trick play to Paul Przybykel to open the second half and forge the 21-21 tie. Kolby Martin was 10-of-14 passing for 95 yards. Sequoyah is ranked for the first time since 2018. Next: Friday vs. Riverwood (0-3)

Out: No. 10 Woodward Academy (0-3)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 38-0. Marist rushed for 337 yards, with QB Jack Euart leading the way with 144 on 23 carries. Marist held Woodward to 127 total yards and 4-of-18 passing. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Northview (0-2)

2. (3) Cartersville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter 24-0. Cartersville had only 275 total yards and was 4-of-12 passing but continued its defensive mastery, having allowed six total points this season. Braylon Long rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown. Brady Marchese had two catches for 102 yards. Next: Friday at Calhoun (1-1)

3. (4) Benedictine (1-2)

Last week: Beat Burke County 43-14. Stephen Cannon was 16-of-24 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Joshua Washington had six receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 20 vs. Westminster (1-2)

4. (7) Blessed Trinity (3-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 23-21. Noah Godhard kicked three field goals, including a 29-yarder with 1:30 left for the win. Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught a 77-yard TD pass. David Jacobs had three tackles for losses. Caden Dawson had two. Blessed Trinity survived four turnovers, one a fumble returned for a touchdown. Godhard was 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on touchbacks. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Milton (3-0)

5. (2) Perry (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Houston County 31-17. Cullen McDaniel was 28-of-40 passing for 313 yards and a touchdown. Kiel Sparks had 15 receptions for 194 yards, and Kory Pettigrew had nine receptions for 118 yards. All-state RB Ahmad Gordon was limited to 20 yards on 10 carries. Next: Sept. 13 at Veterans (0-3)

6. (5) Ware County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 49-7. Luke Hooks was 5-of-6 passing, each completion for a touchdown to a different receiver, and all in the first half and covering 185 yards. Ware County led 49-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Bartram Trail, Fla. (1-1)

7. (6) North Oconee (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (2-1)

8. (8) Cass (3-0)

Last week: Beat Adairsville 49-0. Brodie McWhorter was 16-of-22 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns. Braylon Hill ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Elijah Slocum had five receptions for 96 yards. Cass forced six turnovers, blocked a punt and allowed 105 total yards. Next: Friday vs. North Cobb (3-0)

9. (10) Eastside (3-0)

Last week: Beat Alcovy 54-9. Eastside led 48-0 at halftime. Myles Mims rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Next: Friday vs. Archer (0-3)

10. (NR) Warner Robins (2-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 34-12. Rasean Dinkins intercepted two passes and scored three touchdowns, two receiving and one rushing. Skyler Williams was 8-of-13 passing for 131 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards. Warner Robins held Northside to 29 rushing yards and 101 passing. Isaiah Gibson had two sacks and two other tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Houston County (3-0)

Out: No. 9 Creekside (0-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0)

Last week: Beat LaGrange 27-7. Amari Latimer rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and had 43 receiving yards. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Upson-Lee (1-1)

2. (2) Jefferson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Clarke Central 42-14. Gavin Markey was 7-of-10 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown. Dallas Russell rushed for 85 yards on 17 carries. Talan Childress had four receptions for 89 yards. Next: Friday vs. Stephens County (3-0)

3. (3) Mary Persons (2-0)

Last week: Beat New Westminster, B.C. 43-6. Mac Nelson was 7-of-9 passing for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Gavin Martin had four receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown. Mary Persons allowed 116 total yards. New Westminster was the first Canadian team to play in Georgia. Next: Friday vs. Fayette County (0-2)

4. (4) Peach County (2-1)

Last week: Beat Berkmar 42-7. D.J. Hudson was 9-of-10 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown. He threw an 87-ytard TD pass to Cam Cherry and an 83-yard TD pass to brother Zion Hudson. Next: Friday at Crisp County (0-3)

5. (6) Monroe Area (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Apalachee (0-3)

6. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 12-0. Lucas Amos had 13 tackles and three sacks in the shutout, and Northwest Whitfield beat Dalton for the first time since 2004. Cameron Collins rushed for 159 yards on 19 carries. Sam Crossen had 15 tackles. Caden Ramsey had two tackles for losses and rushed for 49 yards. The No. 6 ranking matches Northwest Whitfield’s highest since 2020. Next: Sep 13 vs. Southeast Whitfield (0-3)

7. (NR) Cherokee Bluff (3-0)

Last week: Beat North Hall 38-13. Connor Griffin rushed for 103 yards. Jackson Pirkle rushed for 101. This is Cherokee Bluff’s highest ranking in history. The Bears were No. 9 in 2020. Next: Friday at Habersham Central (1-2)

8. (5) Douglass (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Mays 20-19. Douglass got to Mays’ 10-yard line in the final two minutes but failed to score. Mays had broken a 13-13 tie with a 67-yard TD pass earlier in the fourth quarter. Douglass FS/RB Casey Barner scored two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Columbia (0-2)

9. (NR) Stephenson (2-1)

Last week: Beat Dutchtown 21-20. Anthony Booker stuffed Dutchtown’s wildcat run for a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left. Stephenson’s Jayden Johnson rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Next: Friday at Decatur (2-0)

10. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

Last week: Beat Westminster 28-20. Calhoun took a 28-7 lead on Hunter White’s 21-yard run early in the fourth quarter, then held off Westminster’s two-TD rally and one final drive, which ended near midfield. Cross Land was 8-of-11 passing for 182 yards. Jake Jordan had two receptions for 90 yards. Sager Quinn and Aiden Adcock had three tackles for losses apiece. Next: Friday vs. Cartersville (3-0)

Out: No. 8 LaGrange (1-2), No. 9 Adairsville (2-1), No. 10 Troup (1-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Pierce County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 42-7. Caden McGatha was 13-of-21 passing for 300 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Marquez Leggett rushed for 95 yards on six carries. Pierce led 454-159 in total yards. Next: Friday at Wayne County (0-3)

2. (2) Stephens County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 52-3. Javin Gordon rushed for 85 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and had 48 receiving yards. Tripp Underwood was 8-of-12 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Morris Perkins had four tackles for losses. Davon Swinton had a TD reception and returned a kickoff 90 yards. Next: Friday at Jefferson (2-1)

3. (9) Morgan County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Oconee County 24-13. Davis Strickland was 15-of-21 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns, and his 64-yard pass to Jaylen Elder gave Morgan County a 24-7 lead midway in the fourth quarter. Christian Monfort rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Next: Friday vs. Greene County (3-0)

4. (3) Carver-Columbus (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Harris County 15-6. Carver was held to 101 total yards and became the third straight ranked team to lose to unranked Class 4A team Harris County. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Northside-Columbus (2-0)

5. (4) Burke County (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Benedictine 43-14. Sean Vandiver was 18-of-33 passing for 243 yards but with two interceptions. Burke County was down 30-14 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Warren County (2-1)

6. (7) Appling County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 34-0. Darion Hood rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries. Jaiden Knight ran for 93 on eight. Alan Ramirez kicked two field goals, one a 46-yarder. Appling County allowed 51 total yards. Next: Friday at Swainsboro (1-2)

7. (10) Sumter County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Pike County 51-7. Sumter County led 44-7 at halftime. A.J. Kearse rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. DeMontae Reeves and Corderian Taylor each had a TD reception and more than 90 receiving yards. Sumter County is 3-0 for the first time in history. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Kendrick (1-2)

8. (5) Cook (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 45-14. Cook trailed 28-7 at halftime and mustere only 129 total yards. Next: Friday at Callaway (0-2)

9. (6) Rockmart (0-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Ringgold (3-0)

10. (NR) Ringgold (3-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Ringgold 17-14. Jeremiah Frost, playing ahead of an injured starter, rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Garrett Edgar was 11-of-16 passing for 175 yards. Eli Pursley had seven receptions for 133 yards. Cole Runion intercepted two passes and returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown. Heritage’s Jake Collett was wide on a 56-yard field goal try on the final play. Next: Friday vs. Rockmart (0-2)

Out: No. 8 Callaway (0-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Toombs County (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 49-0. T.J. Stanley was 13-of-19 passing for 187 yards and one touchdown. Dabvn Wadley rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and caught a TD pass. Lagonza Hayward had five receptions for 109 yards. Next: Friday at Rome (0-1)

2. (2) Thomasville (3-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 35-28. Lavonte Cole scored on a 15-yard run in overtime, his third touchdown. He rushed for 100 yards on nine carries. Ant Anderson rushed for 140 yards on 14 carries. Cam Hill was 9-of-17 passing for 114 yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomas County Central (3-0)

3. (3) Dublin (3-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 56-34. Dublin trailed 12-0 before its first offensive play, as Southwest scored on its opening drive, then on the ensuing kickoff, but Dublin scored 29 unanswered points in the second quarter and rushed for 443 yards on 38 attempts. Xavier Bostic rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Willie Batts ran for 101 yards on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Washington County (1-2)

4. (4) Lamar County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson 19-10. Lamar County held Jackson to 161 total yards, 29 rushing, and scored nine points on defense. Spencer Porterfield blocked a field goal try, and Kaden Carter returned it 104 yards for a touchdown. Caleb Laster rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries. Lamar took a 19-3 lead on a safety early in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Rutland (0-3)

5. (5) Fannin County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Union County 42-7. Lawson Sullivan was 5-of-7 passing for 154 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Brayden Taylor had four receptions for 158 yards. Fannin County had 435 total yards with six touchdowns on 32 plays. Next: Sept. 13 at Coosa (1-1)

6. (6) Fitzgerald (1-1)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 25-7. Oreian Bly (9-53), Daniel Harris (6-61) and Cam Johnson (7-52) led a steady Fitzgerald running attack that put up 236 rushing yards. Fitzgerald completed only three passes for short yardage but held Crisp County to 234 yards and seven first downs. Next: Sept. 13 at Brooks County (1-1)

7. (7) Dodge County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Macon 42-12. Dodge County rushed for 309 yards, led by Jamal Smith’s 101 and Duke Johnson’s 70. Dodge County led in total yards 381-126. Next: Friday at ACE Charter (2-0)

8. (9) Jeff Davis (3-0)

Last week: Beat Charlton County 32-0. Colby Beach rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and was 4-of-7 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown. Fabian Valdelamar made field goals of 41, 38 and 33 yards. Next: Friday vs. Tattnall County (1-2)

9. (NR) Bleckley County (2-1)

Last week: Beat East Laurens 42-6. Kam’Ryn Everett was 14-of-20 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Brody Fleming was 6-of-8 for 83 yards and a touchdown. Tyrek Mack had six receptions for 111 yards. Next: Friday vs. Southwest (0-3)

10. (10) Rabun County (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (0-3)

Out: No. 8 Bremen (1-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (2-1)

Last week: Beat Bremen 37-17. Bowdon had five sacks, two apiece from Jonah Wilson and Dylan McGrinn. Charles Maxell passed for 112 yards and rushed for 106. Nate Bhony, Luke Windom and Josh Davis combined for another 173 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Westside-Macon (1-2)

2. (2) Irwin County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County 60-35. Shane Marshall rushed for 183 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries. Jason Jackson rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Jaylen Martin had four receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The combined 95 points are second-most for a single game in Irwin County history. It trails only the 101 from last week’s 55-46 victory over Worth County. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Dooly County (0-3)

3. (3) Brooks County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Cook 45-14. Chris Cole rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Nitavion Burrus was 11-of-18 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns. George Lamons had three receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns, one for 97 yards. Marquis Williams had 4.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Worth County (2-1)

4. (4) Manchester (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Macon County (1-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Miller County 33-22. Aaron Bryant rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. Clinch County trailed 22-18 in the fourth quarter but came back to win on an 11-yard TD run from Bryant and a 32-yard TD run from Jaiden Reed. Next: Friday at Berrien (0-3)

6. (6) Greene County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Haralson County 25-3. Steve Miller had six catches for 80 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Greene County rushed for 209 yards. Next: Friday at Morgan County (3-0)

7. (7) Seminole County (3-0)

Last week: Beat Sneads, Fla. 38-13. Nei’ko Edwards rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Seminole County forced four turnovers, and Quonvorce Owens returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Next: Sept. 13 at Pelham (0-2)

8. (8) Trion (3-0)

Last week: Beat Temple 42-15. Trion scored touchdowns on all five second-half possessions after leading 7-3 at halftime. Kade Smith was 10-of-15 passing for 203 yards. Christian Henderson rushed for 85 yards and four touchdowns. Bryson Roberts scored on a reception and an interception. Next: Friday vs. Model (2-1)

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. McIntosh County Academy (1-1)

10. (9) Metter (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Swainsboro 37-14. Metter got down 16-0 in the first half and never recovered despite scoring on a blocked punt in the third quarter. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Savannah (0-2)

Class 3A-A private

1. (1) Savannah Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 45-0. Savannah Christian led 45-0 at halftime. Zo Smalls had 70 yards and three touchdowns on seven touches. Jaden Miles ran a kickoff for a touchdown, and Kenry Wall returned a punt for a score. Next: Thursday vs. Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (1-1)

2. (2) Hebron Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat University Christian, Fla. 24-12. Adrian Hollingshed Jr. rushed for 116 yards on nine carries. Sichan John had three tackles for losses. Tyson Craig intercepted two passes. Next: Sept. 13 at Christ School, N.C. (1-1)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-2)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity 23-21. Prince Avenue lost the lead on a field goal with 1:30 left and got just one first down on its final possession. Ben Musser was 12-of-21 passing for 158 yards, and Hudson Hill had four receptions for 109 yards. Prince Avenue was held to 80 rushing yards. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Johns Creek (0-2)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Osborne (0-2)

5. (7) Athens Academy (3-0)

Last week: Beat Shaw 48-14. Keyon Standifer had nine receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Hampton Johnson was 12-of-18 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Jamari Welch rushed for 164 yards on 12 carries. Next: Friday at John Milledge Academy (1-2)

6. (5) Calvary Day (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. 16-15. Oceanside kicked a 42-yard field goal in the final minute. Calvary Day’s James Mobley was 15-of-21 passing for 192 yards. Thomas Blackshear had 10 receptions for 137 yards. Caden Jones rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Southeast Bulloch (2-0)

7. (8) Lovett (3-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 46-23. Kalil Townes rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Quinn Carroll was 7-of-9 passing for 101 yards. Lovett led 32-8 at halftime and won easily despite giving up a pair of 80-yard TD passes. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (1-1)

8. (9) North Cobb Christian (3-0)

Last week: Beat Coahulla Creek 48-0. Teddy Jarrard was 17-of-25 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Carson Bruce and Brody Archie. Beedjy Guerrier had 3.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Sonoraville (0-2)

9. (10) Trinity Christian (1-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday at LaGrange (1-2)

10. (6) Wesleyan (2-1)

Last week: Lost to Elbert County 49-35. Wesleyan got within 42-35 with 5:37 left but no closer. Ben Brown passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns, but Wesleyan surrendered 474 total yards. Next: Friday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (3-0)

