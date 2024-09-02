High School Sports

List: 25 GHSA football teams that are 3-0 but unranked

Sprayberry’s defensive tackle, David Giwa, and running back, Ian Hulbert, celebrate a touchdown during the Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain high school football game in Kennesaw, GA on August 30, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Sprayberry’s defensive tackle, David Giwa, and running back, Ian Hulbert, celebrate a touchdown during the Sprayberry at Kennesaw Mountain high school football game in Kennesaw, GA on August 30, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
1 hour ago

Twenty-five teams are unranked despite victories in all three weeks of the season.

Class 6A

Campbell

Lowndes

North Cobb

Rockdale County

South Gwinnett

Class 5A

Chattahoochee

New Manchester

Seckinger

Sprayberry

Woodstock

Class 4A

Cambridge

Cedartown

Centennial

Drew

East Forsyth

Harris County

Jones County

Ola

Starr’s Mill

Walnut Grove

Class 3A

East Hall

Class A Division I

B.E.S.T. Academy

Class A Division II

Lake Oconee Academy

Lincoln County

3A-A private

King’s Ridge Christian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

