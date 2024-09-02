List: 25 GHSA football teams that are 3-0 but unranked

Twenty-five teams are unranked despite victories in all three weeks of the season.
Class 6A
Campbell
Lowndes
North Cobb
Rockdale County
South Gwinnett
Class 5A
Chattahoochee
New Manchester
Seckinger
Sprayberry
Woodstock
Class 4A
Cambridge
Cedartown
Centennial
Drew
East Forsyth
Harris County
Jones County
Ola
Starr’s Mill
Walnut Grove
Class 3A
East Hall
Class A Division I
B.E.S.T. Academy
Class A Division II
Lake Oconee Academy
Lincoln County
3A-A private
King’s Ridge Christian
