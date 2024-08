Highest-rated prospect at each Georgia high school this century

From Calvin Johnson to Trevor Lawrence to Elijah Griffin, here are the highest-rated recruits this century by Georgia team, according to GHSF Daily’s research of the 247Sports Composite rankings.

If there are a few more recent players, it’s because Georgia’s reputation for developing major Division I and NFL talent continues to rise. In the first decade of this century, Georgia averaged 17.3 players in the consensus top 250 nationally. That improved to 22.1 the next decade. This decade, it’s up to 26.0.

Twenty-seven Georgia teams have their best college prospect this century on their current roster.