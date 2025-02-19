High School Sports
Girls first-round recap: Archer, Calhoun upset top-10 teams; Jenkins wins 1st-ever state playoff game

36 minutes ago

Archer, Calhoun and Telfair County beat top-10 teams, Jenkins and ACE Academy won state-tournament games for the first time, and No. 1-ranked teams advanced by an average score of 70-36 in the first round of the girls state basketball tournament Tuesday night.

GHSA girls basketball playoffs scores, schedules

Archer, a third-place finisher in Region 4-6A but highly regarded, beat 10th-ranked Campbell 57-45 in Class 6A.

Archer (23-5) took a 16-2 lead and never trailed with freshman Braalyn Whitehead scoring the game’s first seven points and finishing with 17, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.

Campbell, which made the Class 7A quarterfinals last season, finished 23-5.

Calhoun (17-9) beat No. 9 Oconee County 56-37 on the road in Class 3A. Calhoun (17-9) lost in the first round last year but was a semifinalist in 2023.

No. 10 Telfair County beat No. 9 Metter 67-63 in Class A Division II. It was the only first-round girls game between ranked teams.

Jenkins, a Savannah school that dates to the 1950s, beat Richmond Academy 81-14, which was no surprise, except that Jenkins had been 0-7 all-time in the state tournament.

Jenkins (18-8) is the No. 8 seed in Class 3A, coming off the second region title in program history.

ACE Charter, a Macon school, beat Bleckley County 57-47 in Class A Division I. ACE was 0-3 in first-round games.

Six of the eight No. 1-ranked teams played, all winning by at least 17 points. They were North Forsyth (6A), River Ridge (5A), Creekside (4A), Josey (2A), Banks County (A Division I) and Wilcox County (A Division II).

No. 1 Pickens of Class 3A plays Wednesday. No. 1 Hebron Christian of Class 3A-A private has a bye.

About a quarter of the girls’ first round, and the large majority of the boys’ first round, will be played Wednesday.

Among the few boys games Tuesday, No. 1 Pace Academy and No. 2 North Oconee of Class 4A advanced.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

