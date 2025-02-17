First-round matchups for GHSA girls basketball playoffs

Below are the girls matchups for the first round of the GHSA basketball playoffs, which begin this week.
Girls games are scheduled for Tuesday and boys teams are set to play Wednesday, although the GHSA typically accommodates schools that wish to host a girls/boys doubleheader on one night. All games will be played at the higher-seeded school.
Second-round games will be played Friday and Saturday.
Class 6A
(R2 #3) East Coweta at (R8 #2) Mill Creek
(R5 #4) Marietta at (R1 #1) Lowndes
(R7 #3) Parkview at (R6 #2) Lambert
(R3 #4) Harrison at (R4 #1) Grayson
(R8 #3) Central Gwinnett at (R2 #2) Westlake
(R1 #4) Camden County at (R5 #1) Cherokee
(R6 #3) South Forsyth at (R7 #2) Brookwood
(R4 #4) South Gwinnett at (R3 #1) Hillgrove
(R4 #3) Archer at (R3 #2) Campbell
(R7 #4) North Gwinnett at (R6 #1) North Forsyth
(R1 #3) Richmond Hill at (R5 #2) North Paulding
(R8 #4) Collins Hill at (R2 #1) Carrollton
(R3 #3) Paulding County at (R4 #2) Newton
(R6 #4) Denmark at (R7 #1) Norcross
(R5 #3) Etowah at (R1 #2) Colquitt County
(R2 #4) Chapel Hill at (R8 #1) Buford
Class 5A
(R2 #3) Lee County at (R8 #2) Clarke Central
(R5 #4) Rome at (R1 #1) Bradwell Institute
(R7 #3) Lanier at (R6 #2) Creekview
(R3 #4) Dutchtown at (R4 #1) Woodward Academy
(R8 #3) Jackson County at (R2 #2) Veterans
(R1 #4) Glynn Academy at (R5 #1) Alexander
(R6 #3) Lassiter at (R7 #2) Roswell
(R4 #4) Lakeside-DeKalb at (R3 #1) Hughes
(R4 #3) Arabia Mountain at (R3 #2) Morrow
(R7 #4) Gainesville at (R6 #1) River Ridge
(R1 #3) Evans at (R5 #2) New Manchester
(R8 #4) Winder-Barrow at (R2 #1) Coffee
(R3 #3) Newnan at (R4 #2) Tri-Cities
(R6 #4) Sequoyah at (R7 #1) Milton
(R5 #3) South Paulding at (R1 #2) Brunswick
(R2 #4) Northside-Warner Robins at (R8 #1) Habersham Central
Class 4A
(R2 #3) Union Grove at (R8 #2) East Forsyth
(R5 #4) St. Pius at (R1 #1) Ware County
(R7 #3) Cass at (R6 #2) Blessed Trinity
(R3 #4) Griffin at (R4 #1) Creekside
(R8 #3) Eastside at (R2 #2) Stockbridge
(R1 #4) Wayne County at (R5 #1) Marist
(R6 #3) Cambridge at (R7 #2) Cartersville
(R4 #4) Pace Academy at (R3 #1) Harris County
(R4 #3) Jackson-Atlanta at (R3 #2) Starr’s Mill
(R7 #4) Hiram at (R6 #1) Kell
(R1 #3) Perry at (R5 #2) Northview
(R8 #4) Cedar Shoals at (R2 #1) Jones County
(R3 #3) Northside-Columbus at (R4 #2) Midtown
(R6 #4) Westminster at (R7 #1) Dalton
(R5 #3) Southwest DeKalb at (R1 #2) Warner Robins
(R2 #4) Woodland-Stockbridge at (R8 #1) North Oconee
Class 3A
(#32) Howard at (#1) Pickens
(#17) Calhoun at (#16) Oconee County
(#24) East Hall at (#9) Jefferson
(#25) Richmond Academy at (#8) Jenkins
(#28) Liberty County at (#5) Monroe
(#21) Dawson County at (#12) Northwest Whitfield
(#20) LaFayette at (#13) Dougherty
(#29) North Clayton at (#4) Cherokee Bluff
(#30) Windsor Forest at (#3) Fayette County
(#19) Gilmer at (#14) Stephenson
(#22) Troup at (#11) Sandy Creek
(#27) Westover at (#6) Luella
(#26) Adairsville at (#7) Baldwin
(#23) Bainbridge at (#10) White County
(#18) Chestatee at (#15) Cross Creek
(#31) Cedar Grove at (#2) Heritage-Catoosa
Class 2A
(#32) Salem at (#1) Murray County
(#17) Coahulla Creek at (#16) Union County
(#24) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate at (#9) Hart County
(#25) Therrell at (#8) Sonoraville
(#28) Drew Charter at (#5) Morgan County
(#21) Westside-Macon at (#12) Callaway
(#20) Carver-Columbus at (#13) Carver-Atlanta
(#29) Cook at (#4) Tattnall County
(#30) Jackson at (#3) Hardaway
(#19) Franklin County at (#14) Miller Grove
(#22) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at (#11) Appling County
(#27) Burke County at (#6) Columbia
(#26) Spencer at (#7) Thomson
(#23) Ringgold at (#10) Sumter County
(#18) Laney at (#15) Butler
(#31) Pierce County at (#2) Josey
Class A Division I
(#32) Jeff Davis at (#1) Fannin County
(#17) Bleckley County at (#16) ACE Charter
(#24) Thomasville at (#9) Dodge County
(#25) Jasper County at (#8) Heard County
(#28) Coosa at (#5) East Laurens
(#21) Bremen at (#12) Fitzgerald
(#20) Chattooga at (#13) Elbert County
(#29) Swainsboro at (#4) Vidalia
(#30) Social Circle at (#3) Model
(#19) Temple at (#14) Central-Macon
(#22) Gordon Lee at (#11) Putnam County
(#27) Northeast-Macon at (#6) Lamar County
(#26) Bacon County at (#7) Worth County
(#23) Rabun County at (#10) Armuchee
(#18) Brantley County at (#15) Washington County
(#31) Oglethorpe County at (#2) Banks County
Class A Division II
(R2 #3) Charlton County at (R8 #2) Lake Oconee Academy
(R5 #4) Wilkinson County at (R1 #1) Randolph-Clay
(R7 #3) Atlanta Classical at (R6 #2) Taylor County
(R3 #4) Portal at (R4 #1) Wilcox County
(R8 #3) Lincoln County at (R2 #2) Clinch County
(R1 #4) Pelham at (R5 #1) Hancock Central
(R6 #3) Marion County at (R7 #2) Greenville
(R4 #4) Treutlen at (R3 #1) Screven County
(R4 #3) Hawkinsville at (R3 #2) Bryan County
(R7 #4) Manchester at (R6 #1) Macon County
(R1 #3) Calhoun County at (R5 #2) Johnson County
(R8 #4) Greene County at (R2 #1) Turner County
(R3 #3) Metter at (R4 #2) Telfair County
(R6 #4) Schley County at (R7 #1) Bowdon
(R5 #3) Glascock County at (R1 #2) Seminole County
(R2 #4) Brooks County at (R8 #1) Washington-Wilkes
Class 3A-A private
(#1) Hebron Christian bye
(#17) Atlanta International at (#16) Prince Avenue Christian
(#24) Mount Bethel Chrisitan at (#9) Mount Paran Christian
(#25) King’s Ridge at (#8) Southwest Atlanta Christian
(#28) Savannah Christian at (#5) Galloway
(#21) Fellowship Christian at (#12) Trinity Christian
(#20) St. Vincent’s Academy at (#13) Greater Atlanta Christian
(#29) Walker at (#4) Athens Academy
(#30) Mount Pisgah Christian at (#3) Holy Innocents’
(#19) Lovett at (#14) Whitefield Academy
(#22) North Cobb Christian at (#11) Christian Heritage
(#27) Aquinas at (#6) Savannah Country Day
(#26) Landmark Christian at (#7) Calvary Day
(#23) Paideia at (#10) Providence Christian
(#18) Darlington at (#15) Wesleyan
(#2) St. Francis bye
