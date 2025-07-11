Home runs and hoops: UCLA softball standout Megan Grant also will play basketball in 2025-26

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Grant, a two-time All-American softball player at UCLA, is joining the Bruins' women's basketball team for the upcoming season. She will play both sports in 2025-26.

“Basketball was my first love and has always brought out a childlike spirit in me, so putting on this jersey and being a small piece in this historically great program is a dream come true,” Grant said in a statement Friday.

She has been a key contributor for the softball team the last three years. She set the Big Ten single-season record for home runs with 26 and ranked in the top 10 nationally with 81 RBIs and a .933 slugging percentage this past season.