The GHSA boys and girls tennis semifinals and championship matches, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center, have been postponed.
They will be moved to participating schools because of the forecast of rain in northwest Georgia over the weekend.
The semifinals will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at the higher-seeded school or the winner of a coin flip if the teams have the same seed.
A coin flip held Friday determined that the top team on bracket would be at home if two same-seeded teams were scheduled to meet.
Buffer dates of May 15-16 have been set aside for the semifinals in the event of additional rain early next week.
The championship matches are scheduled for May 17 or May 19, also at the higher-seeded school or the winner of a coin flip.
Eleven defending state champions — six boys teams and five girls teams — are among the 64 teams still in the race for state titles.
The boys defending champs are Lambert, Johns Creek, Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster, Columbus and Darlington. Returning girls champions are West Forsyth, Marist, Westminster, Brantley County and Lake Oconee Academy.
Here are the matchups for the semifinals.
Class 6A
Boys
(R6 No. 2) West Forsyth at (R5 No. 1) Walton
(R7 No. 1) North Gwinnett at (R6 No. 1) Lambert
Girls
(R6 No. 2) South Forsyth at (R5 No. 1) Walton
(R7 No. 1) North Gwinnett at (R6 No. 1) West Forsyth
Class 5A
Boys
(R3 No. 1) McIntosh at (R4 No. 1) Chamblee
(R7 No. 1) Johns Creek at (R6 No. 1) Riverwood
Girls
(R7 No. 2) Roswell at (R1 No. 1) Lakeside-Evans
(R7 No. 1) Milton at (R6 No. 1) Pope
Class 4A
Boys
(R5 No. 1) Marist at (R4 No. 1) Pace Academy
(R4 No. 2) Midtown at (R6 No. 1) Westminster
Girls
(R5 No. 1) Marist at (R4 No. 1) Pace Academy
(R8 No. 1) North Oconee at (R6 No. 1) Westminster
Class 3A
Boys
(No. 4) Cherokee Bluff at (No. 1) LaGrange
(No. 10) Oconee County at (No. 3) Calhoun
Girls
(No. 5) Bainbridge at (No. 1) Southeast Bulloch
(No. 6) LaGrange at (No. 2) Oconee County
Class 2A
Boys
(No. 4) Columbus at (No. 1) Murray County
(No. 14) Sonoraville at (No. 2) Pierce County
Girls
(No. 5) Sonoraville at (No. 1) Appling County
(No. 7) Pierce County at (No. 3) Columbus
Class A Division I
Boys
(No. 5) Model at (No. 1) Brantley County
(No. 7) ACE Charter at (No. 3) Bleckley County
Girls
(No. 12) Berrien at (No. 1) Brantley County
(No. 7) Jeff Davis at (No. 6) Armuchee
Class A Division II
Boys
(R3 No. 1) Screven County at (R1 No. 1) Early County
(R8 No. 1) Lake Oconee Academy at (R6 No. 1) Taylor County
Girls
(R5 No. 1) Johnson County at (R4 No. 1) Telfair County
(R8 No. 1) Lake Oconee Academy at (R2 No. 1) Irwin County
Class 3A-A private
Boys
(No. 5) Athens Academy at (No. 1) Darlington
(No. 3) Greater Atlanta Christian at (No. 2) Wesleyan
Girls
(No. 4) Lovett at (No. 1) Walker
(No. 7) Atlanta International at (No. 3) Savannah Country Day
