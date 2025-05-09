A coin flip held Friday determined that the top team on bracket would be at home if two same-seeded teams were scheduled to meet.

Buffer dates of May 15-16 have been set aside for the semifinals in the event of additional rain early next week.

The championship matches are scheduled for May 17 or May 19, also at the higher-seeded school or the winner of a coin flip.

Eleven defending state champions — six boys teams and five girls teams — are among the 64 teams still in the race for state titles.

The boys defending champs are Lambert, Johns Creek, Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster, Columbus and Darlington. Returning girls champions are West Forsyth, Marist, Westminster, Brantley County and Lake Oconee Academy.

Here are the matchups for the semifinals.

Class 6A

Boys

(R6 No. 2) West Forsyth at (R5 No. 1) Walton

(R7 No. 1) North Gwinnett at (R6 No. 1) Lambert

Girls

(R6 No. 2) South Forsyth at (R5 No. 1) Walton

(R7 No. 1) North Gwinnett at (R6 No. 1) West Forsyth

Class 5A

Boys

(R3 No. 1) McIntosh at (R4 No. 1) Chamblee

(R7 No. 1) Johns Creek at (R6 No. 1) Riverwood

Girls

(R7 No. 2) Roswell at (R1 No. 1) Lakeside-Evans

(R7 No. 1) Milton at (R6 No. 1) Pope

Class 4A

Boys

(R5 No. 1) Marist at (R4 No. 1) Pace Academy

(R4 No. 2) Midtown at (R6 No. 1) Westminster

Girls

(R5 No. 1) Marist at (R4 No. 1) Pace Academy

(R8 No. 1) North Oconee at (R6 No. 1) Westminster

Class 3A

Boys

(No. 4) Cherokee Bluff at (No. 1) LaGrange

(No. 10) Oconee County at (No. 3) Calhoun

Girls

(No. 5) Bainbridge at (No. 1) Southeast Bulloch

(No. 6) LaGrange at (No. 2) Oconee County

Class 2A

Boys

(No. 4) Columbus at (No. 1) Murray County

(No. 14) Sonoraville at (No. 2) Pierce County

Girls

(No. 5) Sonoraville at (No. 1) Appling County

(No. 7) Pierce County at (No. 3) Columbus

Class A Division I

Boys

(No. 5) Model at (No. 1) Brantley County

(No. 7) ACE Charter at (No. 3) Bleckley County

Girls

(No. 12) Berrien at (No. 1) Brantley County

(No. 7) Jeff Davis at (No. 6) Armuchee

Class A Division II

Boys

(R3 No. 1) Screven County at (R1 No. 1) Early County

(R8 No. 1) Lake Oconee Academy at (R6 No. 1) Taylor County

Girls

(R5 No. 1) Johnson County at (R4 No. 1) Telfair County

(R8 No. 1) Lake Oconee Academy at (R2 No. 1) Irwin County

Class 3A-A private

Boys

(No. 5) Athens Academy at (No. 1) Darlington

(No. 3) Greater Atlanta Christian at (No. 2) Wesleyan

Girls

(No. 4) Lovett at (No. 1) Walker

(No. 7) Atlanta International at (No. 3) Savannah Country Day