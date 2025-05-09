High School Sports
High School Sports

GHSA tennis semifinals, finals postponed, moved to participating schools

Rain forecast prompted change.
By
36 minutes ago

The GHSA boys and girls tennis semifinals and championship matches, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center, have been postponed.

They will be moved to participating schools because of the forecast of rain in northwest Georgia over the weekend.

The semifinals will be played Tuesday and Wednesday at the higher-seeded school or the winner of a coin flip if the teams have the same seed.

A coin flip held Friday determined that the top team on bracket would be at home if two same-seeded teams were scheduled to meet.

ExploreGHSA boys tennis tournament scores, matchups through semifinal round

Buffer dates of May 15-16 have been set aside for the semifinals in the event of additional rain early next week.

The championship matches are scheduled for May 17 or May 19, also at the higher-seeded school or the winner of a coin flip.

Eleven defending state champions — six boys teams and five girls teams — are among the 64 teams still in the race for state titles.

The boys defending champs are Lambert, Johns Creek, Greater Atlanta Christian, Westminster, Columbus and Darlington. Returning girls champions are West Forsyth, Marist, Westminster, Brantley County and Lake Oconee Academy.

ExploreGHSA girls tennis tournament scores, matchups through semifinal round

Here are the matchups for the semifinals.

Class 6A

Boys

(R6 No. 2) West Forsyth at (R5 No. 1) Walton

(R7 No. 1) North Gwinnett at (R6 No. 1) Lambert

Girls

(R6 No. 2) South Forsyth at (R5 No. 1) Walton

(R7 No. 1) North Gwinnett at (R6 No. 1) West Forsyth

Class 5A

Boys

(R3 No. 1) McIntosh at (R4 No. 1) Chamblee

(R7 No. 1) Johns Creek at (R6 No. 1) Riverwood

Girls

(R7 No. 2) Roswell at (R1 No. 1) Lakeside-Evans

(R7 No. 1) Milton at (R6 No. 1) Pope

Class 4A

Boys

(R5 No. 1) Marist at (R4 No. 1) Pace Academy

(R4 No. 2) Midtown at (R6 No. 1) Westminster

Girls

(R5 No. 1) Marist at (R4 No. 1) Pace Academy

(R8 No. 1) North Oconee at (R6 No. 1) Westminster

Class 3A

Boys

(No. 4) Cherokee Bluff at (No. 1) LaGrange

(No. 10) Oconee County at (No. 3) Calhoun

Girls

(No. 5) Bainbridge at (No. 1) Southeast Bulloch

(No. 6) LaGrange at (No. 2) Oconee County

Class 2A

Boys

(No. 4) Columbus at (No. 1) Murray County

(No. 14) Sonoraville at (No. 2) Pierce County

Girls

(No. 5) Sonoraville at (No. 1) Appling County

(No. 7) Pierce County at (No. 3) Columbus

Class A Division I

Boys

(No. 5) Model at (No. 1) Brantley County

(No. 7) ACE Charter at (No. 3) Bleckley County

Girls

(No. 12) Berrien at (No. 1) Brantley County

(No. 7) Jeff Davis at (No. 6) Armuchee

Class A Division II

Boys

(R3 No. 1) Screven County at (R1 No. 1) Early County

(R8 No. 1) Lake Oconee Academy at (R6 No. 1) Taylor County

Girls

(R5 No. 1) Johnson County at (R4 No. 1) Telfair County

(R8 No. 1) Lake Oconee Academy at (R2 No. 1) Irwin County

Class 3A-A private

Boys

(No. 5) Athens Academy at (No. 1) Darlington

(No. 3) Greater Atlanta Christian at (No. 2) Wesleyan

Girls

(No. 4) Lovett at (No. 1) Walker

(No. 7) Atlanta International at (No. 3) Savannah Country Day

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

Follow Chip Saye on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

Manchester running backQua’vion Jakwon Cooper, shown here Dec. 11, 2023, has bee charged with murder in the death of teammate Brandon Smith. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Arrested Manchester player starred in title game after teammate’s killing

Qua’vion Jakwon Cooper is charged with murder in the death of Brandon Smith.

The Latest

Stephens County football coach Wesley Tankersley is leaving to become coach at Fitzgerald High. He previously coached at Ridgeland and Gilmer County. (Photo courtesy of Stephens County High School)

Credit: Stephens County High School

Football power Fitzgerald hires Tankersley to replace Pruitt

Soccer: Roswell beats Pope in No. 1 vs. No. 2 match to reach 5A girls final

Only the GHSA all-classifications record will satisfy long jumper

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.