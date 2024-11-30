GHSA football quarterfinals roundup

“We kind of played some lethargic football, but other than that we played pretty good,” said Bryant Appling. “The kind of got things going in the right direction and were able to break off a few good runs early.”

Appling coached the Wolves to three-consecutive championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, his first three seasons at Buford. After a second-round exit in 2022, the Wolves lost in the Class 7A quarterfinals last season before the reclassification cycle made Class 6A the state’s highest class.

“I felt like we were giving things up,” Appling said after his team won 43-7. “Versus making them earn it, sometimes. Penalties and things like that, I just hate that, we have to get that fixed. We get to watching that film tomorrow and will get working on the things we did wrong today.”

Buford will face top-ranked Carrollton in the semifinals in a matchup between the two top-ranked teams in the class.

“The kids are practicing really well, they are doing the right things,” Appling said. “We need to stay healthy and just stay together. The kids have been fighting the right way and fighting to just stay in it and keep playing.”

The AJC has writers at Collins Hill at Grayson, Houston County at Milton and Hillgrove at Carrollton. Follow the link the Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap or see the quarterfinals recaps below.

GHSA Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Douglas County 20, West Forsyth 14

Douglas County led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-7 at the half before outlasting West Forsyth to advance to the semifinals behind a three-touchdown performance from James Johnson. Trailing 7-0, West Forsyth tied the game on a touchdown run from Orris Foster with 10:14 left in the first half. Douglas County scored on a run from Johnson to retake the lead 14-7 with 6:10 left in the first half. Foster tied the game at 14 with a six-yard run with 11:14 left in the game. Johnson’s third touchdown of the night put the Tigers ahead for good.

Class 5A

Coffee 72, Sequoyah 48

In a game featuring 120 total points, Coffee defeated Sequoyah 72-48. Coffee running back Tyrese Woodgett shattered the single-game rushing record with 598 yards and seven touchdowns on just 22 carries. The first quarter alone saw 38 points scored, with Coffee leading 21-17. By halftime, Coffee held a 45-38 lead, a score that would be high for a full game. At the half, Woodgett had already amassed 383 yards and five touchdowns. The third quarter began with back-to-back punts before the scoring resumed, culminating in the final score of 72-48. Next week, Coffee will hit the road to face Langston Hughes.

Langston Hughes 28, Thomas County Central 12

Langston Hughes advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2022 as the Panthers defeated the reigning state champions Thomas County Central, 28-12. Chrisitan Langford got the scoring started for Hughes with a 33-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead. The Panthers held the Yellow Jackets to no points after they fumbled and answered with a 39-yard score from Carsyn Baker. The Panthers took a 14-0 lead into the half, where the Yellow Jackets answered scoring 12-consecutive points with two field goals and a touchdown from Chrisitan Lawrence to make it 14-12. Hughes’ Langford found the endzone again, this time from 87-yards out to retake a two-score lead for the Panthers, 21-12. Langford put the nail in the coffin with a 25-yard touchdown run to send Langston Hughes to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

Lee County 64, Sprayberry 0

Lee County remained perfect on the season after a 64-0 victory at home against Sprayberry improving them to 13-0 on the season. The Trojans led 50-0 at the half. The highest scoring team in the GHSA scored over 60 points for the sixth time this season, as its defense held its opponents to under 10 points for the fifth time this season. The Trojans are set for a collision course with top-ranked and defending Class 7A state champions, the Milton Eagles as the two will square off for the first time in the two schools’ history.

Class 4A

Creekside 26, Eastside 0

Creekside quarterback Cayden Benson found Dylan Vickerson for a 63-yard touchdown pass to put the Seminoles up 7-0 with 8:23 left in the first half. Eastside missed two first-half field goals and a late interception by Sean Williams with 40 seconds set up Benson for another touchdown pass to Vickerson (18 yards) to give Creekside a 13-0 lead (PAT blocked). Benson found the endzone on a 7-yard quarterback keeper to pad the lead to 19-0 with 6:28 left in the third. Williams came up with his second interception on Eastside’s first offensive play of the half. The 19-0 lead held heading into the fourth quarter and after forcing a turnover on downs, senior Corey Mims ran in a goal-line touchdown to put Creekside up 26-0 with 5:07 left.

Marist 40, Cambridge 14

Marist opened up a 6-0 lead with a 1-yard Chris Haertel touchdown run and added a blocked field goal that was returned 80 yards by Jack Callaghan for a touchdown to take a 13-0 with 2:25 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Weston Taylor ran in an 8-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-7 early in the second quarter. Marist answered with a 77-yard touchdown pass from Jack Euart to Trace Gaynes on its next possession. Taylor connected with Craig Dandridge for a 71-yard Bears touchdown to bring Cambridge within 20-14 with 7:33 left in the first half. Marist attempted a field goal to extend its lead that was blocked to end the half. James Lasco intercepted Cambridge midway through the third quarter and Euart set up a Gaynes 7-yard touchdown run with a 48-yard completion to Brayden Lewis. Marist failed its second two-point attempt of the night and led 26-14 after the third quarter. Euart ran in a 1-yard score to push the lead to 33-14 and Lewis added a 60-yard touchdown run to make it 40-14. Lasco iced the game with his second interception before Marist ran out the clock. Marist will host Creekside in the semifinals

Blessed Trinity 24, Benedictine 10

Blessed Trinity wide receiver Quinn Davis ran a fake slant and broke free in the corner of the endzone to catch a 10-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Goodman with nine seconds left in the first half to give the Titans a 17-0 lead. Goodman capped a 72-yard opening drive for Blessed Trinity with a five-yard touchdown run. Chase Malloy intercepted Benedictine and the Titans lined up for a 23-yard field goal that was blocked. All-State kicker Noah Godhard connected on a 38-yard field goal later in the half that put Blessed Trinity up 10-0. The Cadets got on the board with a 30-yard field goal to open the second half and cut the deficit to 17-3. A long Titans drive ended with a punt that pinned Benedictine at its own 6-yard line as the third quarter closed. Bubba Frazier caught a 5-yard touchdown pass to bring Benedictine within 24-10 with 6:33 left. Blessed Trinity traded possessions and got the final stop with 2:22 left before running out the clock. The host Titans improved to 5-0 all-time versus Benedictine and will travel to North Oconee in the semifinals

North Oconee 28, Cartersville 26

Cartersville scored a 70-yard touchdown on a Nate Russell pass to A’Darrian Taylor-Wilson, but failed the potential game-tying two-point conversion and the Titans ran out the clock with two game-sealing first downs. UGA-commit Landon Roldan took a direct snap 46 yards for a touchdown to put the Titans up 28-13, but Brady Marchese answered with a 90-yard touchdown to keep Cartersville alive and trailing 28-20 with 5:55 left. In the first half, North Oconee’s JT Doster scored the lone touchdown to put the Titans up 7-0 and Roldan and Carson Rollins each had interceptions to lead North Oconee’s defense. Quarterback Harrison Faulkner opened the second half with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Dickerson to give North Oconee a 14-0 lead with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Maddox Brice added a 7-yard touchdown out of the wildcat to put North Oconee up 21-0, but Russell answered with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Marchese to get the Canes on the board. Marchese—who finished with three touchdowns scored on a 20-yard screen for his second score to cut the deficit to 21-13. Roldan’s 46-yard score and the 90-yard Marchese touchdown put Cartersville down 28-20 before the touchdown and unsuccessful conversion.

Class 3A

Jefferson 42, Cherokee Bluff 28

Gavin Markey, the team’s senior quarterback, broke free on a 68-yard run with two minutes left in the game while his team nursed a 35-28 lead, capping scoring and sending Jefferson to the semifinals. It was Markey’s one-yard run with seven minutes left in the game which allowed that narrow margin. Markey passed to Talan Childress to put Jefferson ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. Rett Hemphill scored on a 15-yard run with three minutes left in the first quarter to give Jefferson the 14-6 lead. Jefferson led 21-7 at the half. In the third quarter, Markey expanded the margin to 28-20 on an 11-yard run, answering a Cherokee Bluff touchdown and field goal which narrowed the lead to 21-20. Cherokee Bluff tied the game at 28 early in the fourth quarter after a run and an ensuing 2-point conversion. But Markey scored on a short run with seven minutes left in the game to extend the lead to 35-28.

LaGrange 49, North Hall 17

Trailing 3-0 after a field goal from North Hall, Malachi Fannin scored on a run to give the Grangers a 7-3 lead which it would not give up to advance to the semifinals. Caydin Thomas expanded the lead to 14-3 with 4:04 left in the first quarter. Fannin scored on a 95-yard run to put the Grangers ahead 21-3. Dylan Barber passed to Kalvin Snowberger to push the lead to 28-3 with 5:56 left in the first half. LaGrange expanded the lead on a long run from Fannin with 3:13 left in the first quarter on which he made no less than four defenders miss. Barber passed to Snowberger to push the lead to 42-3 entering the fourth quarter. Payton Davis scored with 11:51 left in the game to cap scoring. LaGrange will make its first semifinls appearance since 2008 under head coach Steve Pardue, who coached the Grangers to state titles in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Matt Napier will be making his semifinals debut after taking over in 2020. He coached LaGrange to the second round three times and the first round in 2022.

Calhoun 38, Peach County 28

Calhoun – a team that missed the Class 5A playoffs before reclassifying to 3A this season -- weathered a road trip to top-ranked Peach County to advance to the semifinals first time since its lost in the 2021 Class 5A championship game. With the game tied at 28 with 7:29 left in the game, Emaree Winston capped an 80-yard drive on a two-yard run to give Calhoun a 35-28 lead. Carlos Lopez kicked a 40-yard field goal to expand the margin to its final tally. Justin Beasley caught a pass from Trace Hawkins to put the Yellow Jackets head early. Ashton Barton scored on a 34-yard run to tie the game at 7. Calhoun’s Hudson Chadwick pushed the Yellow Jackets head on an 80-yard run to take a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Aidan Harris pushed Calhoun’s lead to 21-7 with five minutes left in the first half. Peach County’s DJ Hudson scored on a short run to leave the Trojans trailing 21-14 nearing the end of the first half. Hudson’s short touchdown run with seven minutes left in the third quarter tied the game at 21. Chadwick scored on a short run with three minutes left in the third quarter to put Calhoun ahead 28-21. Ace Blunt passed to Justin Willock to knot the contest at 28 with a minute left in the third quarter.

Stephenson 36, Southeast Bulloch 6

Stephenson led 7-3 at the half before outclassing Southeast Bulloch in all facets of the game to secure the victory and advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2005. The Jaguars led 21-3 entering the fourth quarter.

Class 2A

Rockmart 49, Morgan County 40

In a game that combined for over 950 yards of total offense from both programs, Rockmart defeated Morgan County 49-40 as the Yellow Jackets survived three turnovers to overcome the Morgan County Bulldogs. After the Bulldogs struck first with a score from a yard out, Aadarian Samples caught a 39-yard touchdown strike from Luke Parker to tie the game at seven in the first quarter. Morgan County answered with a 13-0 scoring run in the first quarter before Rockmart’s Nate Davis scored from one yard and a four-yard Tyree McCrary run to put the Yellow Jackets back out in front , 21-20. After another 13-0 Morgan County run, Rockmart’s Maxin Ware’s 30-yard touchdown reception from Parker brought the Yellow Jackets within five points, 33-28. Morgan County took a 40-28 lead in the third quarter before Tristan Anderson’s 24-yard touchdown through the air and Cortez Wright’s two-yard rushing touchdown put Rockmart back out in front, 42-40. McCrary was able to get back on the scoreboard in the fourth with a seven-yard score to lift the Yellow Jackets over Morgan County, 49-40. Rockmart will face Burke County for a shot at a Class 2A state championship.

Burke County 49, Thomson 42

Burke County advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010 as the Bears improved to 12-1 on the season, defeating Thomson, 49-42. In a 14-14 game in the second quarter, Burke County running back A’merre Williams broke the tie with a five-yard rushing score to make it 20-14 after the missed extra point. Another Bears touchdown, this time a two-yard rushing score from Sean Vandiver to make it 27-14, Burke County. A 21-yard touchdown reception from Thomson’s Jaris Sinkfield brought the score to 27-21 before the half. Thomson’s Anthony Jeffrey gave the Bulldogs a 28-27 lead at the start of the third quarter. The Bears answered with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Will Lovett to regain the lead, 33-28. Late in the third, Sinkfield found the endzone again, this time from Markevion Jones from 78-yards out to take back the lead for Thomson, 35-33. Williams found the endzone again for Burke County, this time at the start fourth to make the lead 41-35 after the successful two-point conversion. Williams found the endzone again, this time from 11-yards out to make it a two score game at 49-35. A late Jeffrey touchdown for Thomson cut the lead to a touchdown but it was too late as Burke County advanced to the semifinals. The Bears will face Rockmart in the semifinals for chance at a state championship.

Appling County 23, Stephens County 9

For the third time in four seasons, Appling County has reached the semifinals with a 23-9 victory over Stephens County, ending the Indians season. The Pirates held Stephens County to under 100 yards of total offense (98) as the Appling County offense piled on over 320 yards including a 17-point second quarter to lead the Pirates onto victory. Appling County held a 20-point lead before Stephens County was able to get on the board right before half, due to a pass interference that helped put the Indians in scoring position. Appling County quarterback Harrison Hickox completed seven passes and totaled 171 yards through the air with two touchdowns, one to Kemoni Ryals and another to Kellen Echols. Along with their touchdowns, Ryals totaled 90 receiving yards through the air with Echols adding 61 of his own. While the Pirates had the air attack going, the rushing attack was outstanding for the Pirates as Derion Hood rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries, averaging over five yards per carry. Appling County will face Carver-Columbus in the Class 2A Semifinals

Carver Columbus 44, Pierce County 7

For the seventh time since the turn of the century, Carver-Columbus has made it to the semifinals as the Tigers defeated Pierce County 44-7 to advance to the semifinals for the second-straight season, and the third time in four years. Quarterback Mathew Mungin aired out five touchdown passes tonight to go along with 315 passing yards and 16 completions for the Tigers as the offense scored fast and often, scoring over 40 points for the seventh time this season in 13 games. Wide receiver Braylon Jakes scored four touchdowns tonight all through the air with KJ Miles adding one more receiving touchdown of his own. The Tigers will face Appling County in the semifinals for a chance to play for a second state championship.

Class A Division I

Northeast 48, Fannin County 39

No. 8 seed Northeast-Macon (11-2) advanced to the semifinals for the first time in school history and will host No. 12 Fitzgerald after rallying past top-seeded Fannin County 48-39. The Rebels led 14-0 after the first quarter and were up 24-8 before Northeast’s rushing attack broke open the Raiders’ offense. Nick Woodford finished with four touchdowns and his two scored in the second quarter kept Northeast within striking distance at 24-15 heading into the second half. Reginald Glover scored a 5-yard touchdown in the third to cut the deficit to 24-21 (2-point failed) and then Woodford’s third score gave Northeast its first lead of the game at 28-24. Fannin County reclaimed a 31-28 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Maicaiah Howard (40 yards) and Tailen Sampson (6) grew Northeast’s lead to 42-31 with touchdown runs early in the final frame. Fannin County answered to cut the deficit to 42-37 before Woodford iced the game with his fourth rushing score—a 60-yard scamper to put the Raiders up 48-37. The final points came on a late safety.

Fitzgerald 42, Worth County 38

No. 4 seed Worth County led No. 12 seed Fitzgerald 28-21 at the half and led 38-35 when Fitzgerald took over at its own five-yard line in the fourth quarter after preventing the Rams from making it a two-score game. On the following play, the Purple Hurricanes broke free 95-yard touchdown game-winning touchdown run that gave Fitzgerald its first lead of the game. Friday’s 42-38 win was a rematch of Fitzgerald’s 28-21 win over Worth County back on Sept. 20 in the two team’s Region 1-A Div. 1 opener.

Toombs County 56, Elbert County 17

Toombs County led 7-3 after the first quarter and outscored visiting Elbert County 49-14 in the second and third quarters to build a 56-17 lead. Quarterback TJ Stanley rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and threw four touchdown passes—three to Lagonza Hayward (67, 17, 45 yards) and a 30-yarder to Gavin Fletcher. Mike Polke ran in a 14-yard touchdown and also scored on a 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown and Dabvn Wadley had a 65-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter before back-to-back Hayward touchdown receptions put the Bulldogs up 56-17. Toombs County will visit Dublin in the semifinals.

Dublin 35, Thomasville 13

Thomasville kicked a pair of first half field goals and was kept out of the endzone until the final minute as No. 2 seed Dublin improved to 13-0 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2019—when the Fighting Irish served Thomasville a 55-45 victory on its way to the 2A state crown. Willie Batts ran in a 10-yard score and a 69-yard touchdown to answer Camdon Christie’s two field goals to put Dublin up 14-6. Azonte Walker padded the lead with a 4-yard touchdown run before the half to give Dublin a 21-6 advantage. Travion Bostic scored on a 22-yard carry in the third quarter and Walker came up with an interception, while making an impact on both sides of the ball. Xavier Bostic scored a 4-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 35-6 and Thomasville’s final points came on a 17-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of play.

Class A Division II

Irwin County 40, Trion 30

Jason Jackson had a three-touchdown night leading Irwin County into the semifinals after moving past Trion. Irwin County ahead 7-0 on a short run from Jackson, taking advantage of a fumble by Trion. Trion tied the game at 7 on a three-yard run from Logan Stokes early in the second quarter. Irwin County took the 14-7 lead on a 60-yard run from Jackson with five minutes left in the first half. Jackson scored on a 76-yard run to give Irwin the 21-0 lead. Shane Marshall put the Indians ahead 33-16 on a two-yard run nearing the end of the third quarter. Irwin County won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020 and advanced to the championship game in 2021 but lost to Brooks County. The Indians made it to the semifinals in 2022 and lost in the quarterfinals last season.

Bowdon 31, Clinch County 13

Back-to-back defending champion Bowdon trailed 3-0 from a 15-yard field goal from Jayden Davis after the first quarter and 13-7 at the half before its defense held the Panthers scoreless in the second half to secure the victory. Eli Beard extended the margin to 10-0 on a 25-yard run early in the second quarter. Charles Maxell III passed 50 yards to Tray Wyatt to cut into the deficit for Bowdon. Joshawia Davis kicked a 15-yard field goal to lead Bowdon trailing 13-10. Maxell passed to Mason Daniel on a 20-yard strike to push the lead to 14-13 after a point-after try from Will Rainwater. Jonah Wilson scored on a fumble returned 60 yards for a touchdown to put Bowdon ahead 21-13 entering the fourth quarter. Maxell passed to Kaiden Prothro to put the Red Devils ahead 28-13. Rainwater kicked a 20-yard field goal with four minutes left in the game to cap scoring.

Brooks County 28, Jenkins County 7

Brooks County quarterback junior Burrus was 11-of-17 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown but it was George Lamons Jr who stole the show. With just six carries and 33 yards, the sophomore back, who dubs as a receiver, accounted for three rushing touchdowns to lead the Trojans into the semifinals. He made four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Manchester 20, Lincoln County 17

Top-ranked and runner-up Manchester lost in the state championship game to Bowdon last season and after outlasting Lincoln County, the Blue Devils are making a return trip to the semifinals. Manchester’s defense forced Lincoln County to turn the ball over on downs with a minute left in the game while leading 20-17, securing the victory. After trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, the top-ranked Blue Devils managed a 14-10 lead at the half but trailed 17-14 entering the fourth quarter. Manchester took the lead for good on a four-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes left in the game but the ensuing 2-point conversion failed leaving Manchester nursing a 20-17 lead with 10 minutes left in the game. Manchester’s defense forced a fumble on the ensuing set of downs and wasted four minutes off the clock before punting to Lincoln and relying on a defensive stand.

Class 3A-A private

North Cobb Christian 30, Savannah Christian 27

North Cobb Christian upset top-seeded Savannah Christian 30-27 to advance to the semifinals. Savannah Christian started the scoring with a 70-yard Kenry Wall run. North Cobb Christian answered with a 26-yard Daniel Rivera field goal. Jaden Mills extended the Raiders’ lead to 13-3 with a 57-yard run. The Eagles then cut the lead to three on a 20-yard touchdown pass and took the lead three minutes later with a 13-yard touchdown pass. Early in the third quarter, the Eagles threw another touchdown pass to extend their lead to 24-13. Late in the third, they added a field goal to make it 27-13. Soon after, the Raiders narrowed the gap to seven with a Zo Smalls touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles added a field goal to go up 30-20. With three minutes left in the game, the Raiders scored on a Jaden Mills touchdown to cut the lead to three but were unable to score again. Next week, North Cobb Christian will head to Bogart to face Prince Avenue Christian.

Prince Avenue Christian 61, Calvary Day 39

Prince Avenue Christian is back in the semifinals after beating Calvary Day 61-39. Prince Avenue started the scoring halfway through the first quarter with a 50-yard Jake Bobo pass to give the Wolverines a 6-0 lead. On the ensuing drive, Thomas Blackshear caught a 45-yard pass to tie the game. Minutes later, the Wolverines took back the lead on a four-yard Andrew Beard touchdown. On Prince Avenue’s next drive, Beard broke loose for a 61-yard rushing touchdown. The Wolverines added another score early in the second quarter on a Bobo one-yard run. Blackshear scored his second touchdown of the night on a three-yard run to cut the lead to 27-13. Blackshear caught another pass late in the half to cut the lead to 27-20 at halftime. Early in the third quarter, the Wolverines extended their lead on a Ben Musser 12-yard touchdown run. On the next punt, CJ Dockery returned it 76 yards to extend the lead to 41-26. On the next play from scrimmage, the Cavaliers scored on a 60-yard touchdown pass. Soon after, Blackshear caught another touchdown pass to cut the lead to 41-39. The rest of the game was all Wolverines, with Prince Avenue scoring 20 straight points to beat the Cavaliers 61-39. Next week, they will play host to North Cobb Christian.

Hebron Christian 63, Aquinas 13

Hebron Christian advances to its first-ever semifinals with a dominant 63-13 win over Aquinas. The Lions scored the first 63 points of the game, with Thomas Stallworth passing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more, including the first two scores of the game. The Lions led 49-0 at halftime. The Fighting Irish scored twice late in the game to account for their 13 points. Next week, the Lions will travel to Roswell to face the number two seed, Fellowship Christian, in a rematch of their Week 2 matchup, which Hebron won 38-18.

Fellowship Christian 28, Wesleyan 14

Fellowship Christian won their rematch with Wesleyan 28-14 to advance to the semifinals. Fellowship started the scoring with a Jonathan Granby rushing touchdown. Early in the second quarter, CJ Givers extended the Paladins’ lead to 14-0 with an 81-yard run. Late in the second quarter, Givers scored again to make it 21-0. With four minutes left in the half, Wesleyan got on the board to cut the lead to 21-7. Granby added another touchdown late in the second quarter, giving Fellowship a 28-7 lead at halftime. The third quarter was quiet, but the Wolves scored with 5:35 left in the game to narrow the gap to 28-14. Next week, the Paladins will host Hebron Christian in the teams’ third rematch of the playoffs.