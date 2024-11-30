Milton dominates Houston County 56-14 to reach Class 5A semifinals

“I’m just glad we were all able to work together and get the job done,” said senior defensive lineman Terrence Spencer, Jr., whose sack of AJC Super 11 selection Antwann Hill in the first quarter resulted in a 19-yard loss. “I’m so proud of my guys, man. They come out ready for war every game, and it’s undeniable. We’re ready to hunt, and we’re ready to eat. We’re ready to move on to the next round, you know, ready to win it all.”

Eagles quarterback Luke Nickel, also an AJC Super 11 selection, finished 16 of 24 passing with 335 yards and five touchdowns, with 261 yards and four touchdowns coming in the first half. His leading receiver, Tristen Payne, ahd 145 yards and tow touchdowns on seven catches, with 121 yards and two touchdowns by halftime. Ethan Barbour had two catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. CJ Wiley and Jordan Carrasquillo each pulled down touchdowns receptions.

The Eagles’ leading rusher, TJ Lester, had 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, with both scores and all but four rushing yards coming in the first half.

The Milton defense held the Bears to just 142 yards of offense, forcing an interception, five punts and four turnovers on downs.

The win gives the Eagles, who won the now-defunct Class 7A last year, their 23rd consecutive win.

The Bears (8-5) finish as the only fourth-place team that advanced to the quarterfinals as a No. 4 seed from Region 2.

Houston County 7 7 0 0 - 14

Milton 21 21 14 0 - 56

M — Tristen Payne 57 pass from Luke Nickel (Alex Nover kick)

M — TJ Lester 24 run (Nover kick)

H — Antwann Hill Jr. 13 run (Harrison Ludwick kick)

M — Ethan Barbour 48 pass from Nickel (Nover kick)

M — Lester 16 run (Nover kick)

H — Austin Stinson 11 run (Ludwig kick)

M — CJ Wiley 7 pass from Nickel (Nover kick)

M — Payne 8 pass from Nickel (Nover kick)

M — Jordan Carrasquillo 11 pass from Nickel (Nover kick)

M — Jaylen Morgan 3 run (Nover kick)