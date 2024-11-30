High School Sports
Grayson cashes in on turnovers to avenge earlier loss to Collins Hill

Cornerback for Grayson, Rilee Drew, attempts to stop the catch during the Grayson vs Collins Hill GHSA quarterfinal playoff football game in Loganville, GA on November 29, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

By
13 minutes ago

The Grayson defense was the team’s best offense on Friday and helped the Rams advance to the state semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons.

The Rams created four turnovers and forced another turnover on downs and the offense scored on three of them to help No. 6 Grayson to a 38-14 win over No. 5 Collins Hill in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The victory served as revenge for Grayson, who lost its only game to Collins Hill in the season opener. The Rams have won 12 straight since that loss.

Grayson (12-1) and will host No. 4 Douglas County (11-2) in the semifinal at Grayson Community Stadium.

“That’s Grayson football,” coach Santavious Bryant said. “Our defense came to play.”

Grayson quarterback Travis Burgess completed 8 of 11 passes with one interception for 125 yards. Six of those completions – and all three touchdowns – went to Alex Sanchez, who had 118 receiving yards. Burgess and Sanchez connected for touchdown passes of 32, 53 and 8 yards.

“That’s why he’s the best receiver in the state,” Bryant said.

Collins Hill (11-2) was limited to 90 yards rushing. Quarterback Makyree Cross completed 16 of 34 passes for 132 yards and one interception.

Grayson had a pair of turnovers in the first half, but neither led to points. Collins Hill’s Donovan Stephens intercepted a pass, but the Eagles only picked up one first down before being forced to punt.

Collins Hill got its second takeaway late in the opening quarter. Grayson had driven to the 23 when Travis Burgess connected with the sure-handed Alex Sanchez, who fumbled the ball into the arms of Collins Hills’ Cam Daniels.

Grayson then got into the turnover game and made it pay off. Collins Hill quarterback Cross threw into the middle of the field, where Anthony Davis grabbed it and raced 61 yards for a pick-six that gave the Rams a 7-0 lead at 10:17.

“That pick-six gave them some momentum early on,” Collins Hill coach Drew Swick said. “If they don’t get that I don’t think they score all night, to be honest with you.”

After a big sack from Tyler Atkinson left Collins Hill punting from its own end zone, the Rams enjoyed excellent field position at the Eagles’ 29. That’s when the Collins Hill defense stiffened and forced Grayson to settle for a 20-yard field goal from Ricardo Martinez, giving the Rams a 10-0 lead with 6:13 left in the half.

Collins Hill answered with its best drive, a 12-play, 80-yarder that finished when Atticus Joseph beat single coverage and went high to catch a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cross with 21.7 seconds and cut Grayson’s lead to 10-7 at the half.

Grayson got another takeaway early in the third quarter when Vaughn Mitchom recovered a fumble at the end of a reception and scored two plays later on a 32-yard pass from Burgess to Sanchez and a 17-7 lead.

Collins Hill drove for a touchdown to make it 17-14 when Cross scored from the 1 behind blocks from Kingston Fitzhugh and Trey Moore.

From that point it was all Grayson. The Rams scored on a 53-yard pass from Burgess to Sanchez and the duo connected for an 8-yard touchdown one play after Tyler Atkinson recovered a fumble following a sack and a facemask penalty.

Collins Hill was stopped on downs and Grayson scored on the short field, with Ashton Turner scoring from the 1.

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: TNS

