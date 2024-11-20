GHSA football playoffs second round schedule

Class 6A
R8 #2 Collins Hill at R1 #1 Colquitt Co.
R7 #3 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson
R2 #2 Douglas Co. at R5 #1 North Cobb
R4 #4 Archer at R6 #3 West Forsyth
R7 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R3 #2 Hillgrove
R1 #3 Valdosta at R2 #1 Carrollton
R4 #2 Newton at R7 #1 North Gwinnett
R1 #2 Lowndes at R8 #1 Buford
Class 5A
R2 #3 Coffee at R1 #1 Brunswick
R6 #2 Sequoyah at R4 #1 Woodward Academy
R2 #2 Thomas Co. Central at R5 #1 Rome
R7 #2 Roswell at R3 #1 Hughes
R3 #2 Newnan at R6 #1 Sprayberry
R5 #2 East Paulding at R2 #1 Lee Co.
R3 #3 Dutchtown at R7 #1 Milton
R2 #4 Houston Co. at R1 #2 Lakeside-Evans
Class 4A
R8 #2 Eastside at R1 #1 Perry
R6 #2 Kell at R4 #1 Creekside
R2 #2 Jones Co. at R5 #1 Marist
R6 #3 Cambridge at R3 #1 Central-Carrollton
R3 #2 Jonesboro at R6 #1 Blessed Trinity
R1 #3 Benedictine at R2 #1 Ola
R3 #3 Starr’s Mill at R7 #1 Cartersville
R1 #2 Ware Co. at R8 #1 North Oconee
Class 3A
#17 Oconee Co. at #1 Jefferson
#24 Luella at #8 Cherokee Bluff
#12 Upson-Lee at #5 North Hall
#20 LaGrange at #4 Sandy Creek
#14 Baldwin at #3 Peach Co.
#11 Douglass at #6 Calhoun
#10 Jenkins at #7 Stephenson
#18 Southeast Bulloch at #2 Harlem
Class 2A
#16 Westside-Macon at #1 Rockmart
#9 Sumter Co. at #8 Morgan Co.
#12 Thomson at #5 Hapeville Charter
#20 Laney at #4 Burke Co.
#14 Stephens Co. at #3 Callaway
#11 Carver-Atlanta at #6 Appling Co.
#10 Pierce Co. at #7 Columbia
#15 Ringgold at #2 Carver-Columbus
Class A Division I
#16 Jeff Davis at #1 Fannin Co.
#9 Lamar Co. at #8 Northeast
#28 Bleckley Co. at #12 Fitzgerald
#13 Dodge Co. at #4 Worth Co.
#19 Elbert Co. at #3 Heard Co.
#11 Commerce at #6 Toombs Co.
#10 Temple at #7 Thomasville
#15 Jasper Co. at #2 Dublin
Class A Division II
R2 #3 Irwin Co. at R1 #1 Early Co.
R7 #3 Trion at R4 #1 Telfair Co.
R2 #2 Clinch Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.
R7 #2 Bowdon at R3 #1 Metter
R3 #2 Jenkins Co. at R6 #1 Macon Co.
R1 #3 Miller Co. at R2 #1 Brooks Co.
R4 #2 Wilcox Co. at R7 #1 Manchester
R1 #2 Mitchell Co. at R8 #1 Lincoln Co.
Class 3A-A private
#17 Savannah Country Day at #1 Savannah Christian
#9 Whitefield Academy at #8 North Cobb Christian
#21 Providence Christian at #5 Prince Avenue Christian
#13 Mount Paran Christian at #4 Calvary Day
#14 Aquinas at #3 Athens Academy
#11 Lovett at #6 Hebron Christian
#10 Wesleyan at #7 Christian Heritage
#15 King’s Ridge Christian at #2 Fellowship Christian
