GHSA football playoffs second round schedule

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Class 6A

R8 #2 Collins Hill at R1 #1 Colquitt Co.

R7 #3 Norcross at R4 #1 Grayson

R2 #2 Douglas Co. at R5 #1 North Cobb

R4 #4 Archer at R6 #3 West Forsyth

R7 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R3 #2 Hillgrove

R1 #3 Valdosta at R2 #1 Carrollton

R4 #2 Newton at R7 #1 North Gwinnett

R1 #2 Lowndes at R8 #1 Buford

Class 5A

R2 #3 Coffee at R1 #1 Brunswick

R6 #2 Sequoyah at R4 #1 Woodward Academy

R2 #2 Thomas Co. Central at R5 #1 Rome

R7 #2 Roswell at R3 #1 Hughes

R3 #2 Newnan at R6 #1 Sprayberry

R5 #2 East Paulding at R2 #1 Lee Co.

R3 #3 Dutchtown at R7 #1 Milton

R2 #4 Houston Co. at R1 #2 Lakeside-Evans

Class 4A

R8 #2 Eastside at R1 #1 Perry

R6 #2 Kell at R4 #1 Creekside

R2 #2 Jones Co. at R5 #1 Marist

R6 #3 Cambridge at R3 #1 Central-Carrollton

R3 #2 Jonesboro at R6 #1 Blessed Trinity

R1 #3 Benedictine at R2 #1 Ola

R3 #3 Starr’s Mill at R7 #1 Cartersville

R1 #2 Ware Co. at R8 #1 North Oconee

Class 3A

#17 Oconee Co. at #1 Jefferson

#24 Luella at #8 Cherokee Bluff

#12 Upson-Lee at #5 North Hall

#20 LaGrange at #4 Sandy Creek

#14 Baldwin at #3 Peach Co.

#11 Douglass at #6 Calhoun

#10 Jenkins at #7 Stephenson

#18 Southeast Bulloch at #2 Harlem

Class 2A

#16 Westside-Macon at #1 Rockmart

#9 Sumter Co. at #8 Morgan Co.

#12 Thomson at #5 Hapeville Charter

#20 Laney at #4 Burke Co.

#14 Stephens Co. at #3 Callaway

#11 Carver-Atlanta at #6 Appling Co.

#10 Pierce Co. at #7 Columbia

#15 Ringgold at #2 Carver-Columbus

Class A Division I

#16 Jeff Davis at #1 Fannin Co.

#9 Lamar Co. at #8 Northeast

#28 Bleckley Co. at #12 Fitzgerald

#13 Dodge Co. at #4 Worth Co.

#19 Elbert Co. at #3 Heard Co.

#11 Commerce at #6 Toombs Co.

#10 Temple at #7 Thomasville

#15 Jasper Co. at #2 Dublin

Class A Division II

R2 #3 Irwin Co. at R1 #1 Early Co.

R7 #3 Trion at R4 #1 Telfair Co.

R2 #2 Clinch Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.

R7 #2 Bowdon at R3 #1 Metter

R3 #2 Jenkins Co. at R6 #1 Macon Co.

R1 #3 Miller Co. at R2 #1 Brooks Co.

R4 #2 Wilcox Co. at R7 #1 Manchester

R1 #2 Mitchell Co. at R8 #1 Lincoln Co.

Class 3A-A private

#17 Savannah Country Day at #1 Savannah Christian

#9 Whitefield Academy at #8 North Cobb Christian

#21 Providence Christian at #5 Prince Avenue Christian

#13 Mount Paran Christian at #4 Calvary Day

#14 Aquinas at #3 Athens Academy

#11 Lovett at #6 Hebron Christian

#10 Wesleyan at #7 Christian Heritage

#15 King’s Ridge Christian at #2 Fellowship Christian

Score Atlanta
