GHSA Baseball State Championship coverage from JI Clements Stadium

There are three locations playing host to the end of the GHSA baseball season – AdventHealth Stadium in Rome for Classes 3A and 4A, JI Clements Stadium in Statesboro for Classes A Division I, II and 2A, and Coolray Field in Gwinnett for Classes 5A, 6A and 7A.
There will be one state championship recap file for each of the three locations.
Follow the link to see the Class 5A, 6A, 7A, Class 3A and 4A or see the Class A Division I, II and 2A recaps below.
Georgia Southern University - JI Clements Stadium
Friday
Class A Division I
Prince Avenue Christian 6, 9, Tallulah Falls 5, 4
Defending-champion Prince Avenue Christian needed just two games to win the program’s second state championship after moving past Tallulah Falls 6-5 in the first game (8 innings) and 9-4 in the championship-clinching second game.
In the opening game, Prince Avenue trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning and a two-RBI single from senior Trey Taylor scored sophomore Dylan White and senior Andrew Gillespie to tie the game and force extra innings.
White’s double to right-center scored senior Will Goff and secured the victory in the eighth inning. Senior Mason Banks pitched six innings of the first game and had five strikeouts while allowing 11 hits after facing 29 batters. Cole Broxton closed the game, allowing one hit with three strikeouts after facing eight batters.
In the second game, the teams were scoreless through the first four innings but scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take control. Iin the streak, Eli Attaway doubled to left-center to score Judson Hartwell and Goff, senior Connor Causby singled to left field to score Attaway, Kyler Giddens singled to score Taylor and Hudson Hill singled to score Causby.
Tallulah Falls got on the board with a fielder’s choice single from senior Chris Waldron which scored Chase Pollock. Prince Avenue scored on a single from Attaway which plated Hartwell after a throwing error from the centerfielder.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tallulah cut into the lead on a triple from junior Danny Vigille-Grant, which plated senior Caden Walker. Junior Diego Gonzalez hit a pop-fly to center field to score Vigille-Grant.
Prince Avenue scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning on a single from Gillespie, a walk by White and a single from Taylor to extend the lead to 9-3. Walker singled to left field to score Waldron but Tallulah could manage no more offensive production.
Sophomore Drew Payne pitched four innings, allowed four hits, two runs and faced 19 batters to fuel the Wolverines.
Tallulah Falls was trying for the program’s first-ever state championship.
Saturday
Class A Division II
Lanier Co. vs. Charlton Co. (H) (DH), 5 p.m.
Monday
Class A Division II
Lanier Co. vs. Charlton Co. (If Game), Noon (if needed)
Class 2A
Appling Co vs. North Cobb Christian (H) (DH), 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Class 2A
Appling Co vs. North Cobb Christian (If Game), 6:00 pm (if needed)
About the Author