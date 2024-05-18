GHSA Baseball State Championship coverage from JI Clements Stadium

Georgia Southern University - JI Clements Stadium

Friday

Class A Division I

Prince Avenue Christian 6, 9, Tallulah Falls 5, 4

Defending-champion Prince Avenue Christian needed just two games to win the program’s second state championship after moving past Tallulah Falls 6-5 in the first game (8 innings) and 9-4 in the championship-clinching second game.

In the opening game, Prince Avenue trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning and a two-RBI single from senior Trey Taylor scored sophomore Dylan White and senior Andrew Gillespie to tie the game and force extra innings.

White’s double to right-center scored senior Will Goff and secured the victory in the eighth inning. Senior Mason Banks pitched six innings of the first game and had five strikeouts while allowing 11 hits after facing 29 batters. Cole Broxton closed the game, allowing one hit with three strikeouts after facing eight batters.

In the second game, the teams were scoreless through the first four innings but scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take control. Iin the streak, Eli Attaway doubled to left-center to score Judson Hartwell and Goff, senior Connor Causby singled to left field to score Attaway, Kyler Giddens singled to score Taylor and Hudson Hill singled to score Causby.

Tallulah Falls got on the board with a fielder’s choice single from senior Chris Waldron which scored Chase Pollock. Prince Avenue scored on a single from Attaway which plated Hartwell after a throwing error from the centerfielder.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Tallulah cut into the lead on a triple from junior Danny Vigille-Grant, which plated senior Caden Walker. Junior Diego Gonzalez hit a pop-fly to center field to score Vigille-Grant.

Prince Avenue scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning on a single from Gillespie, a walk by White and a single from Taylor to extend the lead to 9-3. Walker singled to left field to score Waldron but Tallulah could manage no more offensive production.

Sophomore Drew Payne pitched four innings, allowed four hits, two runs and faced 19 batters to fuel the Wolverines.

Tallulah Falls was trying for the program’s first-ever state championship.

Saturday

Class A Division II

Lanier Co. vs. Charlton Co. (H) (DH), 5 p.m.

Monday

Class A Division II

Lanier Co. vs. Charlton Co. (If Game), Noon (if needed)

Class 2A

Appling Co vs. North Cobb Christian (H) (DH), 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Class 2A

Appling Co vs. North Cobb Christian (If Game), 6:00 pm (if needed)