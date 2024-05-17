GHSA Baseball State Championship coverage from Coolray Field

Gwinnett Stripers - Coolray Field

Thursday

Class 5A

Loganville 5, 3 Cartersville 3, 14 (Series tied 1-1)

Defending-champion Loganville and Cartersville, a quarterfinalist from last season, split the first two games of the series forcing a crucial Game 3 scheduled for Friday at Noon. Loganville earned a 5-3 victory in the first game before Cartersville put on an offensive exhibition in a 14-3 victory in the second game.

Cartersville scored four runs in the top of the first inning in the key second game to take control on a single from junior Andrew Purdy which scored senior Luke Miller. Junior Tristan McKibben tripled to right-center field to score Purdy and senior Aidan Larkin, putting Cartersville up 4-0.

Loganville scored on a double from senior Tucker Segars, which scored senior James Beaver. Senior Nolan Keener scored Segars on an RBI single to center field and advanced to third and scored on a throwing error by the Cartersville catcher.

In the top of the third inning, McKibben singled to center field which scored Purdy after a throwing error. Senior Charlie Rothschild singled to left-center which scored McKibben and Cam Cochran to put the Hurricanes up 4-3. In the top of the fourth inning, Cochran scored Purdy on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead.

Miller was hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning with the bases loaded to score McKibben. Larkin doubled to score senior Turner Abernathy and junior Thomas Peters. Caleb Daniel singled to right-center to score Larkin and Miller and senior Landon Cole grounded out to plate Daniel, extend the lead to 14-3 and cap scoring.

In the first game, Loganville too a 1-0 lead from a single by sophomore Jordan Johnson which scored Jack Phillips. Cartersville tied the game on a single to right field from Purdy to plate senior outfielder Caleb Daniel. The Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead from an RBI single by Miller to score McKibben.

Loganville tied the game on a single from Segars to plate senior Jaylen Jones in the top of the third inning. The Red Devils took a 3-2 lead on a sacrifice bunt from Jones to score Phillips in the top of the seventh inning. Cochran hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to score Larkin.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Johnson scored on a throwing error by the first baseman to put Loganville up 4-3. Sophomore Matthew Berardinelli scored an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning after Phillips reached base on a fielder’s choice sacrifice bunt.

Friday

Class 5A

Loganville vs. Cartersville (If Game), noon

Class 7A

Grayson vs. Lowndes (H) (DH), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 7A Grayson vs. Lowndes (If Game), Noon (if needed)

Class 6A Pope vs. Etowah (H) (DH), 5 p.m.

Monday

Class 6A Pope vs. Etowah (If Game), 7 p.m. (if needed)