Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.

As of Friday morning, here are the games that are scheduled for Monday and postponed to later dates.

This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.