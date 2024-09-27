Before Hurricane Helene — now downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene — made landfall Thursday night as a Category 4 storm, dozens of Georgia high school football programs rescheduled their games in anticipation of severe weather and potential weather damage.
As of Friday morning, here are the games that are scheduled for Monday and postponed to later dates.
This list will be updated if reschedule announcements or cancellations are made. To notify the AJC and GHSF Daily of any changes, please email ghsfdaily@bellsouth.net and caitlyn.strohpage@ajc.com.
Benedictine at Ware Co.
Cedar Grove at Mt. Zion, Jonesboro
Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek
Chamblee at Shiloh
Chattahoochee at Lanier
Fitzgerald at Appling Co.
Grayson at Newton
Jonesboro at Central, Carrollton
Lumpkin Co. at White Co.
M.L. King at Creekside
Milton at Seckinger
Mountain View at Collins Hill
Mundy’s Mill at Starr’s Mill
North Clayton at Stephenson
Pace Academy at Drew
Pelham at Randolph-Clay
Salem at Stone Mountain
Southeast Whitfield at Towers
Union Co. at Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Georgia high school football games postponed for later dates
Cherokee Bluff at Oconee Co., postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17
East Laurens at ACE Charter, postponed to Friday, Oct. 11
Hampton at Woodland, Stockbridge, postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17
Hancock Central at Johnson Co., postponed to Friday, Oct. 18
Hughes at Newnan, postponed to Friday, Oct. 11
Laney at Thomson, postponed to Friday, Oct. 18
Meadowcreek at Norcross, postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 9
Northeast at Dublin, postponed to Friday, Oct. 11
Ola at Union Grove, postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17
Parkview at Brookwood, postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 9
River Ridge at Sequoyah, postponed to Friday, Oct. 18
