Final Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A Boys, No. 1 Buford takes the top spot after winning their first title in program history in a 14-13 OT thriller against Lambert. No. 2 Lambert was trying to win their third title in four years but came up short. No. 3 North Paulding was undefeated before losing to Buford. The Wolfpack had one of their best seasons in program history. No. 4 Walton had an incredible run to the semifinals beating Mill Creek and Harrison to make it. No. 5 West Forsyth made it to the quarterfinals before losing to then-undefeated North Paulding. No. 6 Milton, No. 7 Harrison, No. 8 North Gwinnett, No. 9 Mill Creek, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top 10.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton finishes as the top team after an emphatic 17-3 win against No. 2 West Forsyth. Milton shot 90% in the game with McKenna Merkel going 4/4. The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 11-0 lead and never let West Forsyth get close. West Forsyth made it to the state championship game for the second year in a row and has been one of the better teams in the state the last few seasons. No. 3 Walton, No. 4 North Gwinnett, and No. 5 South Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Hillgrove, No. 7 Cherokee, No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Campbell, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the poll.

In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell repeated as back-to-back champions after a 17-11 victory against No. 2 Centennial. It was a season of accolades for the Hornets capped off with another state title. Centennial had an incredible run to the title game defeating No. 3 Blessed Trinity, North Forsyth, Greenbrier, and Northgate. No. 4 Alpharetta and No. 5 Allatoona round out the top five. It was a tough draw for Allatoona getting Roswell in the quarterfinals but they gave them all they could handle in a game that came down to the wire. No. 6 Lassiter, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 North Forsyth, No. 9 Greenbrier, and No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian round out the poll.