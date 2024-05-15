Final Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A Boys, No. 1 Buford takes the top spot after winning their first title in program history in a 14-13 OT thriller against Lambert. No. 2 Lambert was trying to win their third title in four years but came up short. No. 3 North Paulding was undefeated before losing to Buford. The Wolfpack had one of their best seasons in program history. No. 4 Walton had an incredible run to the semifinals beating Mill Creek and Harrison to make it. No. 5 West Forsyth made it to the quarterfinals before losing to then-undefeated North Paulding. No. 6 Milton, No. 7 Harrison, No. 8 North Gwinnett, No. 9 Mill Creek, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the top 10.
On the girls side, No. 1 Milton finishes as the top team after an emphatic 17-3 win against No. 2 West Forsyth. Milton shot 90% in the game with McKenna Merkel going 4/4. The Lady Eagles jumped out to an early 11-0 lead and never let West Forsyth get close. West Forsyth made it to the state championship game for the second year in a row and has been one of the better teams in the state the last few seasons. No. 3 Walton, No. 4 North Gwinnett, and No. 5 South Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Hillgrove, No. 7 Cherokee, No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 Campbell, and No. 10 Mountain View round out the poll.
In Class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell repeated as back-to-back champions after a 17-11 victory against No. 2 Centennial. It was a season of accolades for the Hornets capped off with another state title. Centennial had an incredible run to the title game defeating No. 3 Blessed Trinity, North Forsyth, Greenbrier, and Northgate. No. 4 Alpharetta and No. 5 Allatoona round out the top five. It was a tough draw for Allatoona getting Roswell in the quarterfinals but they gave them all they could handle in a game that came down to the wire. No. 6 Lassiter, No. 7 Cambridge, No. 8 North Forsyth, No. 9 Greenbrier, and No. 10 Greater Atlanta Christian round out the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Cambridge finishes atop the poll. The Lady Bears head coach Pam Masinko was named coach of the year in 5A-6A and Cambridge won its first-ever state championship. Cambridge defeated Blessed Trinity, Chattahoochee, Lassiter, Greater Atlanta Christian, and Ola. No. 2 Blessed Trinity came just short of a four-peat but remains a premier program in the state. The Lady Titans gave a great effort and an intriguing state championship matchup. No. 3 Creekview, No. 4 Chattahoochee, and No. 5 Roswell round out the top five. No. 6 Alpharetta, No. 7 River Ridge, No. 8 Pope, No. 9 Lassiter, and No. 10 Kell round out the poll.
In Class A-4A, No. 1 Wesleyan won its first-ever state title against rival Westminster. Wesleyan scored in double-figures in every game this postseason. No. 2 Starr’s Mill gave Wesleyan a battle in the semifinals and came up short by a goal. The Panthers were a talented bunch but couldn’t quite get over the hump. No. 3 Westminster made it to the title game with their defense being a strong factor in their wins, especially holding Oconee County to only three goals in the semifinals. No. 4 Benedictine and No. 5 Fellowship Christian round out the top five. No. 6 Lovett, No. 7 Oconee County, No. 8 North Oconee, No. 9 Lovett, and No. 10 Holy Innocents round out the poll.
On the girls side, No. 1 Wesleyan helped the Wolves program sweep the boys and girls state titles. The Lady Wolves were led by their star attacker Eva Garabadian who kept Wesleyan in the game with her three goals early in the game. Wesleyan scored nine goals in the third quarter after trailing 9-6 early in the third and took complete control of the game to win their first-ever title. No. 2 Westminster controlled the first half of the state championship game, but couldn’t slow down the Lady Wolves. Westminster was dominant during the run to the title game scoring an average of 20 goals per game. No. 3 Fellowship Christian was atop the poll heading into the postseason but just their second loss of the season to Wesleyan in the semifinals. No. 4 Starr’s Mill and No. 5 East Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Pace Academy, No. 7 Mount Paran, No. 8 Whitewater, No. 9 North Oconee, and No. 10 Holy Innocents round out the poll.
Boys
Class 7A
1. Buford
2. Lambert
3. North Paulding
4. Walton
5. West Forsyth
6. Milton
7. Harrison
8. North Gwinnett
9. Mill Creek
10. Hillgrove
Class 5A-6A
1. Roswell
2. Centennial
3. Blessed Trinity
4. Alpharetta
5. Allatoona
6. Lassiter
7. Cambridge
8. North Forsyth
9. Greenbrier
10. Greater Atlanta Christian
Class A-4A
1.Wesleyan
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Westminster
4. Benedictine
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Lovett
7. Oconee County
8. North Oconee
9. Lovett
10. Holy Innocents
Girls
Class 7A
1.Milton
2. West Forsyth
3. Walton
4. North Gwinnett
5. South Forsyth
6. Hillgrove
7. Cherokee
8. North Paulding
9. Campbell
10. Mountain View
Class 5A-6A
1. Cambridge
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Creekview
4. Chattahoochee
5. Roswell
6. Alpharetta
7. River Ridge
8. Pope
9. Lassiter
10. Kell
Class A-4A
1.Wesleyan
2. Westminster
3. Fellowship Christian
4. Starr’s Mill
5. East Forsyth
6. Pace Academy
7. Mount Paran
8. Whitewater
9. North Oconee
10. Holy Innocents
