Ellijay Gilmer escapes close call with Adairsville

Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 7-6 advantage over Adairsville through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ellijay Gilmer and Adairsville were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-28.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Adairsville faced off against Bremen.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.