Ellijay Gilmer escapes close call with Adairsville

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Ellijay Gilmer topped Adairsville 35-28 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Ellijay Gilmer opened with a 7-6 advantage over Adairsville through the first quarter.

The Bobcats fought to a 21-14 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Ellijay Gilmer and Adairsville were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-28.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Adairsville faced off against Bremen.

