Boys Football Roundup – September 09, 2023

Darien Mcintosh allows no points against Callahan West Nassau

Defense dominated as Darien Mcintosh pitched an 18-0 shutout of Callahan West Nassau on Sept. 9 in Florida football.

Darien Mcintosh opened with an 8-0 advantage over Callahan West Nassau through the first quarter.

The Buccaneers registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Darien Mcintosh charged to an 18-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Darien Mcintosh and Callahan West Nassau squared off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Callahan West Nassau High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Callahan West Nassau squared off with Folkston Charlton County in a football game.

Dunwoody races in front to defeat Atlanta Druid Hills

Dunwoody rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 36-7 win over Atlanta Druid Hills during this Georgia football game on Sept. 9.

Dunwoody opened with a 22-7 advantage over Atlanta Druid Hills through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Dunwoody and Atlanta Druid Hills were both scoreless.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Dunwoody and Atlanta Druid Hills played in a 49-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta Druid Hills faced off against Lilburn Berkmar and Dunwoody took on Chamblee Charter on Sept. 1 at Chamblee Charter High School.

The Hiram defense stifles Morrow

A suffocating defense helped Hiram handle Morrow 48-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 9.

The Hornets opened a monstrous 34-0 gap over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Hornets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hiram and Morrow squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hiram High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hiram faced off against Dallas East Paulding.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain routs Norcross Meadowcreek

Lithonia Arabia Mountain handled Norcross Meadowcreek 41-14 in an impressive showing in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Last season, Norcross Meadowcreek and Lithonia Arabia Mountain squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Norcross Meadowcreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lithonia Arabia Mountain faced off against Stone Mountain Stephenson and Norcross Meadowcreek took on Smyrna Campbell on Sept. 1 at Norcross Meadowcreek High School.

Richmond Hill narrowly defeats St. Johns Creekside

Richmond Hill grabbed a 50-31 victory at the expense of St. Johns Creekside in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 9.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Richmond Hill faced off against Savannah Jenkins.

St. Augustine denies Brunswick’s challenge

St. Augustine notched a win against Brunswick 45-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

St. Augustine jumped in front of Brunswick 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets and the Pirates battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

St. Augustine moved ahead of Brunswick 31-21 as the final quarter started.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

