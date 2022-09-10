ajc logo
Clean sheet: Dunwoody doesn’t allow Atlanta Druid Hills a point

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Dunwoody corralled Atlanta Druid Hills’ offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory in Georgia high school football on September 9.

