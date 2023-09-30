Dallas East Paulding tops Newnan

Dallas East Paulding grabbed a 36-17 victory at the expense of Newnan for a Georgia high school football victory at Newnan High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Dallas East Paulding a 14-0 lead over Newnan.

The Raiders fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Dallas East Paulding pulled to a 29-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.

