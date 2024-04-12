Sports

Cumming South Forsyth overwhelms Alpharetta Denmark

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago

Cumming South Forsyth controlled the action to earn an impressive 19-8 win against Alpharetta Denmark on April 11 in Georgia girls high school lacrosse.

Cumming South Forsyth jumped in front of Alpharetta Denmark 5-1 to begin the second quarter.

The War Eagles registered a 14-2 advantage at halftime over the Danes.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Alpharetta Denmark climbed back to within 16-5.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 19-8.

