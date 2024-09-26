Class 2A: Week 7 games to watch

Records, rankings: Washington is 2-4, 0-2 in Region 5, Therrell is 1-4, 0-1

Last meeting: Therrell won 6-0 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Therrell by 8

Notes: The good news for both of these programs is Region 5 is a six-team region, but Lovett and Holy Innocents’ will compete in the 3A-A private tournament, meaning the remaining four, which includes Carver-Atlanta and Hapeville Charter, automatically qualify for the playoffs. Therrell leads the all-time series 22-21, with last year’s win snapping a Bulldogs five-game win streak. The Panthers’ lone win was 26-6 over Redan in a cross-classification game. They managed six points or less in their four losses, which came to Hebron Christian, Miller Grove, Westlake and, in their region opener last week, to Holy Innocents’ (20-6). The Panthers went 9-2 last year for the most wins since 1979, and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002. The Bulldogs have started their region schedule on an 0-2 skid with losses to KIPP and, last week, Carver (51-0). Their wins were over Hardaway and Salem in cross-classification games. The Bulldogs went 3-8 last year and 3-7 the year before but, like this year, will qualify for the playoffs.

Hebron Christian Lions at East Jackson Eagles

When, where: Noon Saturday, Eagles Stadium, Commerce

Records, rankings: Hebron Christian is 4-1, 0-0 in Region 8 and No. 2 in 3A-A private; East Jackson is 3-2, 0-0 and unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: Hebron Christian won 48-22 in 2017.

Maxwell’s projection: Hebron Christian by 19

Notes: The Lions, well on their way to clinching a ninth consecutive playoff berth, are also trying to win the first region title for a program that debuted in 2007. They’re coming off their first loss of the season, which was 24-10 at the hands of 4A’s No. 4 Blessed Trinity. The Lions have four preseason all-state selections: offensive lineman Adam Cannon, defensive lineman Sichan John, linebacker Carrington Coombs and kicker Gerritt Kemp, all seniors. East Jackson has already upset a top 10 team at home, beating crosstown rivals Commerce, at the time ranked No. 6 in A-DI, 14-13 in a game in which they were 14-point underdogs. They also beat 3A’s Dawson County 37-10 and, last week, 3A’s East Hall 45-27. Their losses are 43-20 to 5A’s Winder-Barrow, and 55-27 to 3A’s White County. Though the Eagles missed the playoffs last year, they finished 6-4 for their first winning season since 2009. With Hebron Christian and Prince Avenue Christian splitting off from the six-team Region 8 for the playoffs, the Eagles will qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Laney Wildcats at Thomson Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Brickyard, Thomson

Records: Laney is 3-2, 0-0 in Region 4; Thomson is 3-2, 0-0.

Last meeting: Thomson won 28-14 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Thomson by 11

Notes: The Bulldogs hold a 19-1 series edge, with the Wildcats’ lone win coming in 1987. The Wildcats lost 14-8 last week to Greene County, No. 6 in A-DII, and their opener, 7-6, to Westside-Augusta. In between, they beat Hephzibah, Putnam County and Olgethorpe County. They went 8-3 last year and won their first playoff game since 2013. The Bulldogs opened with losses to 5A’s No. 8 Evans and North Augusta, which competes in a South Carolina independent league. They’ve since won three straight over Richmond Academy, Grovetown and Swainsboro. The Bulldogs went 10-2 last year and won their second region title in a row, after winning 2A in 2022. They have three preseason all-state selections in senior running back Anthony Jeffery, and linemen Jordan Jones and Dan’Quavious Cummings, all seniors. Jeffery has 375 yards and five touchdowns on 56 carries, and junior Jaris Sinkfield has 233 yards and four touchdowns on 18 catches, and one of the team’s five interceptions on defense. Cummings has 25 tackles, four for loss, and a sack.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily