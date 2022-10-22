Chatsworth North Murray survives for narrow win over Rome Model

Chatsworth North Murray found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Rome Model 35-28 in Georgia high school football action on October 21.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Chatsworth North Murray and Rome Model settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Mountaineers opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Chatsworth North Murray moved to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 14-8 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Rome Model faced off against Blue Ridge Fannin County and Chatsworth North Murray took on Calhoun Gordon Central on October 7 at Chatsworth North Murray High School. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.