Boys Baseball Roundup – March 13, 2024

Acworth Allatoona carves slim margin over Woodstock Etowah

Acworth Allatoona posted a narrow 5-4 win over Woodstock Etowah in Georgia high school baseball on March 13.

Alpharetta Denmark defense stifles Cumming West Forsyth

Alpharetta Denmark’s defense throttled Cumming West Forsyth, resulting in an 8-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 13.

Atlanta Marist takes down North Atlanta

Atlanta Marist earned a convincing 13-6 win over North Atlanta on March 13 in Georgia baseball action.

Bremen slips past Bowdon

Bremen posted a narrow 7-6 win over Bowdon on March 13 in Georgia baseball.

Carrollton crushes Cedartown

Carrollton dismissed Cedartown by a 10-4 count at Cedartown High on March 13 in Georgia baseball action.

Dallas Paulding County dominates Douglasville New Manchester

Dallas Paulding County recorded a big victory over Douglasville New Manchester 10-4 during this Georgia baseball game on March 13.

Duluth defense stifles Lawrenceville Discovery

Duluth’s defense throttled Lawrenceville Discovery, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 13.

Fort Valley Peach County shuts out Macon Southwest

Defense dominated as Fort Valley Peach County pitched a 15-0 shutout of Macon Southwest in Georgia high school baseball action on March 13.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. prevails over Lithonia Arabia Mountain

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. rolled past Lithonia Arabia Mountain for a comfortable 11-1 victory in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 13.

Stockbridge thwarts Locust Grove Luella’s quest

Stockbridge notched a win against Locust Grove Luella 4-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 13.

