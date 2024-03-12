Boys Baseball Roundup – March 11, 2024

Acworth Allatoona shuts out Woodstock

Acworth Allatoona’s defense throttled Woodstock, resulting in a 2-0 shutout during this Georgia baseball game on March 11.

Atlanta Drew Charter defense stifles South Atlanta

Atlanta Drew Charter’s defense throttled South Atlanta, resulting in a 10-0 shutout on March 11 in Georgia baseball.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian overwhelms Bethlehem Christian

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bethlehem Christian 12-2 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Bethlehem Christian Academy on March 11.

Dallas East Paulding dominates Douglasville Douglas County in convincing showing

Dallas East Paulding handled Douglasville Douglas County 14-3 in an impressive showing on March 11 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 4, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Hiram and Dallas East Paulding took on Dallas Paulding County on March 6 at Dallas Paulding County High School.

Douglasville New Manchester routs Dallas Paulding County

Douglasville New Manchester dominated from start to finish in an imposing 10-5 win over Dallas Paulding County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 11.

In recent action on March 6, Dallas Paulding County faced off against Dallas East Paulding.

Dunwoody allows no points against Austell South Cobb

A suffocating defense helped Dunwoody handle Austell South Cobb 18-0 at Austell South Cobb High on March 11 in Georgia baseball action.

Gainesville claims tight victory against Hoschton Jackson County

Gainesville finally found a way to top Hoschton Jackson County 5-4 at Hoschton Jackson County High on March 11 in Georgia baseball action.

Gainesville North Hall slips past Gainesville East Forsyth

Gainesville North Hall finally found a way to top Gainesville East Forsyth 4-2 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 11.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth faced off on March 13, 2023 at Gainesville East Forsyth.

In recent action on March 6, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville North Hall took on Athens Cedar Shoals on March 6 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Lawrenceville Archer shuts out Snellville South Gwinnett

Defense dominated as Lawrenceville Archer pitched a 11-0 shutout of Snellville South Gwinnett on March 11 in Georgia baseball.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. dominates Atlanta The Paideia

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlanta The Paideia 12-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Atlanta The Paideia High on March 11.

In recent action on March 4, Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off against Decatur Southwest Dekalb.

Manchester crushes Columbus Kendrick

Manchester raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 18-1 win over Columbus Kendrick for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 11.

Milton pushes over Suwanee Lambert

Milton notched a win against Suwanee Lambert 10-7 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 11.

Smyrna Campbell edges past Atlanta Pace in tough test

Smyrna Campbell posted a narrow 9-8 win over Atlanta Pace in Georgia high school baseball action on March 11.

In recent action on March 6, Smyrna Campbell faced off against Marietta.

Tyrone Sandy Creek prevails over Atlanta Midtown

Tyrone Sandy Creek scored early and often to roll over Atlanta Midtown 12-4 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 11.

Recently on March 2, Tyrone Sandy Creek squared off with Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill in a baseball game.

Zebulon Pike County earns stressful win over Sharpsburg East Coweta

Zebulon Pike County finally found a way to top Sharpsburg East Coweta 3-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 11.

In recent action on March 4, Sharpsburg East Coweta faced off against Hamilton Harris County.

