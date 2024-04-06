Boys Baseball Roundup – April 5, 2024

Athens claims tight victory against Covington Alcovy

Athens finally found a way to top Covington Alcovy 3-2 in Georgia high school baseball action on April 5.

In recent action on March 25, Covington Alcovy faced off against Conyers Rockdale County.

Canton Creekview outlasts Milton

Canton Creekview knocked off Milton 6-3 on April 5 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 27, Milton faced off against Alpharetta Denmark.

Cumming West Forsyth rides to cruise-control win over Milton Cambridge

Cumming West Forsyth dismissed Milton Cambridge by a 13-3 count in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 28, Milton Cambridge faced off against Johns Creek Northview and Cumming West Forsyth took on Suwanee Lambert on March 29 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Ellaville Schley County defense stifles Preston Webster County

Ellaville Schley County’s defense throttled Preston Webster County, resulting in a 17-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Preston Webster County High on April 5.

In recent action on March 27, Preston Webster County faced off against Cusseta Chattahoochee County.

Evans outlasts Grovetown

Evans knocked off Grovetown 5-1 in Georgia high school baseball on April 5.

In recent action on March 26, Grovetown faced off against Springfield Effingham County.

Fort Valley Peach County dominates Thomaston Upson-Lee in convincing showing

Fort Valley Peach County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 12-1 win over Thomaston Upson-Lee on April 5 in Georgia baseball.

Jesup Wayne County earns stressful win over Savannah Islands

Jesup Wayne County finally found a way to top Savannah Islands 4-3 at Savannah Islands High on April 5 in Georgia baseball action.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. earns solid win over Woodstock

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. grabbed a 4-1 victory at the expense of Woodstock at Woodstock High on April 5 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 25, Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. faced off against Tucker.

Marietta Osborne overwhelms Hiram

Marietta Osborne controlled the action to earn an impressive 24-8 win against Hiram for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 5.

Ocilla Irwin County allows no points against Quitman Brooks County

Defense dominated as Ocilla Irwin County pitched a 15-0 shutout of Quitman Brooks County during this Georgia baseball game on April 5.

Ringgold tacks win on Rossville Ridgeland

Ringgold controlled the action to earn an impressive 12-1 win against Rossville Ridgeland in Georgia high school baseball on April 5.

Recently on April 1, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a baseball game.

Sandersville Brentwood defense stifles Milledgeville Georgia Military

A suffocating defense helped Sandersville Brentwood handle Milledgeville Georgia Military 8-0 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 25, Milledgeville Georgia Military faced off against Macon Central Fellowship Christian.

Savannah Benedictine Military allows no points against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Defense dominated as Savannah Benedictine Military pitched a 6-0 shutout of Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on April 5 in Georgia baseball action.

Savannah Country Day pockets slim win over Savannah Calvary Day

Savannah Country Day topped Savannah Calvary Day 6-5 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 26, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day took on Brunswick Glynn on March 26 at Savannah Country Day School.

Suwanee Lambert squeezes past Powder Springs Hillgrove

Suwanee Lambert finally found a way to top Powder Springs Hillgrove 4-3 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Powder Springs Hillgrove High on April 5.

Recently on March 29, Suwanee Lambert squared off with Cumming West Forsyth in a baseball game.

Warner Robins Houston County tops Douglasville Alexander

Warner Robins Houston County scored early and often to roll over Douglasville Alexander 11-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 5.

In recent action on March 27, Douglasville Alexander faced off against Dallas East Paulding and Warner Robins Houston County took on Tifton Tift County on March 28 at Tifton Tift County High School.

Woodbury Flint River dominates Roberta Crawford County

Woodbury Flint River controlled the action to earn an impressive 17-12 win against Roberta Crawford County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 5.

