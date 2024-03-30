Sports

Suwanee Lambert survives for narrow win over Cumming West Forsyth

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Suwanee Lambert topped Cumming West Forsyth 9-7 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 29.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Cumming West Forsyth faced off on March 8, 2023 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on March 18, Cumming West Forsyth faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Suwanee Lambert took on Cumming South Forsyth on March 25 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

