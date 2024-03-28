Sports

Cusseta Chattahoochee County allows no points against Preston Webster County

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago

Defense dominated as Cusseta Chattahoochee County pitched a 9-0 shutout of Preston Webster County for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Preston Webster County High on March 27.

Recently on March 23, Cusseta Chattahoochee County squared off with Monticello Jasper County in a baseball game.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SPECIAL

Hyundai could add hybrid car production to $7.6B Georgia plant

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Judge recommends disbarring attorney who aided Trump

Credit: Family photo

GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Treasury secretary touts manufacturing growth at reopening Ga. solar plant

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue
The Latest

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge shuts out Lilburn Berkmar
32m ago
Sharpsburg East Coweta allows no points against Smyrna Campbell
32m ago
Rome Armuchee rides to cruise-control win over Rome Coosa
32m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town