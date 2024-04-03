Boys Baseball Roundup – April 2, 2024

Acworth Allatoona overwhelms Thomasville Thomas County

Acworth Allatoona left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Thomasville Thomas County from start to finish for a 12-2 victory during this Georgia baseball game on April 2.

In recent action on March 29, Thomasville Thomas County faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Acworth Allatoona took on North Atlanta on March 27 at North Atlanta High School.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian takes down Monticello Jasper County

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian scored early and often to roll over Monticello Jasper County 17-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 2.

In recent action on March 23, Monticello Jasper County faced off against Cusseta Chattahoochee County and Bogart Prince Avenue Christian took on Tallulah Falls on March 21 at Tallulah Falls High School.

Evans routs Grovetown

Evans unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Grovetown 9-1 Tuesday on April 2 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on March 26, Grovetown squared off with Springfield Effingham County in a baseball game.

Evans Greenbrier dominates Waycross Ware County

Evans Greenbrier scored early and often to roll over Waycross Ware County 14-4 during this Georgia baseball game on April 2.

Folkston Charlton County defeats Darien Mcintosh

Folkston Charlton County left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Darien Mcintosh from start to finish for a 9-2 victory on April 2 in Georgia baseball.

Recently on March 29, Darien Mcintosh squared off with Mt Vernon Montgomery County in a baseball game.

Franklin Heard County overpowers Temple in thorough fashion

Franklin Heard County earned a convincing 12-1 win over Temple in Georgia high school baseball on April 2.

Hartwell Hart County claims tight victory against Covington Eastside

Hartwell Hart County finally found a way to top Covington Eastside 3-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 2.

Recently on March 29, Hartwell Hart County squared off with Toccoa Stephens County in a baseball game.

Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian overcomes Atlanta The Galloway in seat-squirming affair

Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian topped Atlanta The Galloway 17-16 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school baseball action on April 2.

Recently on March 20, Atlanta The Galloway squared off with Atlanta Mt Vernon in a baseball game.

Lawrenceville Archer sprints past Winder-Barrow

Lawrenceville Archer eventually beat Winder-Barrow 6-2 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 2.

Madison Morgan County shuts out Augusta Cross Creek

A suffocating defense helped Madison Morgan County handle Augusta Cross Creek 10-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Augusta Cross Creek High on April 2.

Pearson Atkinson County defense stifles Statenville Echols County

Pearson Atkinson County’s defense throttled Statenville Echols County, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 2.

Savannah Benedictine Military earns stressful win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Savannah Benedictine Military finally found a way to top Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 3-2 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High on April 2 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 20, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Savannah Islands and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Waynesboro Burke County on March 19 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.