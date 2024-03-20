Sports

Savannah Benedictine Military barely beats Waynesboro Burke County

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
14 minutes ago

Savannah Benedictine Military posted a narrow 3-2 win over Waynesboro Burke County during this Georgia baseball game on March 19.

In recent action on March 15, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Savannah Islands on March 15 at Savannah Islands High School.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Senate panel backs bill piecing together several culture war issues

Credit: Alex Slitz

What Fani Willis ruling says about judge, road ahead for Fulton DA

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Another teen arrested in shooting outside McEachern High in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: Courtesy photo

Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta pilot sentenced for being over alcohol limit before flight
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
22m ago
NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket
March Madness kicks off Tuesday with First Four games
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor bought a full-page ad to thank T-Pain for new single
Georgia gems: 5 unmissable stops along the Blue Ridge Mountains
If you don’t get Georgia pre-K slot in district lottery, here’s what to do