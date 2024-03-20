Savannah Benedictine Military barely beats Waynesboro Burke County

Savannah Benedictine Military posted a narrow 3-2 win over Waynesboro Burke County during this Georgia baseball game on March 19.

In recent action on March 15, Waynesboro Burke County faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Savannah Islands on March 15 at Savannah Islands High School.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.