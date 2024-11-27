Boys and girls high school basketball scores

Boys
Adairsville 59, McMinn Central 52
Alcovy 59, Oglethorpe County 23
Archer 60, Berkmar 38
Athens Academy 67, Southeast Bulloch 30
Atlanta Classical Academy 59, Savannah Christian 56
Atlanta International 41, St. Mary’s 28
Bradwell Institute 66, St. Francis 64
Brookwood 68, Hebron Christian 53
Buford 79, Harrison 76
Cambridge 61, North Cobb 49
Camden County 67, Dodge County 40
Central-Carroll 70, Stephenson 52
Cherokee Bluff 72, Seneca 45
Colquitt County 59, Leon 49
Darlington 52, Dalton 42
Discovery 66, Bishop Snyder 48
Dougherty 59, Spalding 52
East Forsyth 66, White County 62
East Hamilton, Tenn, 51, Coahulla Creek 50
Greene County 66, Southwest Atlanta Christian 59
Habersham Central 49, Duluth 39
Johnson-Savannah 78, South Effingham 46
Lassiter 70, North Paulding 37
Lowndes 59, Cypress Creek 47
New Hampstead 75, Groves 46
New Manchester 72, Whitewater 53
Newton 72, Impact Christian 63
North Hall 79, Furah Prep 65
North Murray 87, Gayleville 42
Oconee County 52, Prince Avenue 50
Ola 82, Notre Dame Academy 59
Paulding County 86, River Ridge 79
Pickens 83, Alpharetta 43
Roswell 61, Marietta 58
Sequoyah 64, Greater Atlanta Christian 62
Sonoraville 56, Cedartown 53
South Atlanta 80, Excel Christian 50
Sprayberry 51, Carrollton 39
St. Andrews 56, Miller Grove 43
Summit 71, Woodland-Cartersville 53
Towers 80, South Forsyth 76
Tucker 61, Johns Creek 49
Valiant 74, Quitman County 42
Walton 60, South Paulding 42
Webb 65, St. Pius X 57
Wesleyan 58, Dawson County 33
Alcovy 93, Southwest Atlanta Christian 58
Archer 64, Arabia Mountain 61
Athens Academy 63, Monsignor Donovan 29
Banks County 66, George Walton Academy 58
Bleckley County 65, Perry 51
Bradwell Institute 67, Lithia Springs 27
Brunswick 81, Wayne County 46
Cambridge 58, Paulding County 48
Coosa 57, Pepperell 41
East Forsyth 80, Northview 55
East Hall 85, King’s Ridge 72
East Paulding 72, Rockmart 52
Greenbrier 66, Portal 51
Horizon 51, Dawson County 42
Houston County 66, Lovejoy 52
Jefferson County 72, Glascock County 34
Johns Creek 52, Central-Carroll 50
Johnson-Savannah 67, St. Francis 63
Kell 60, Central-Phenix City A.L. 57
Kennesaw Mountain 66, Buford 65
Lake Oconee Academy 57, Chestatee 34
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 56, East Ridge, FL. 33
Lassiter 64, Carrollton 54
Marietta 66, South Forsyth 53
McMinn Central 55, Cedartown 39
Mill Creek 51, Apalachee 50
North Oconee 73, Oconee County 50
Opelika, AL 60, Northgate 53
Pickens 94, King’s Academy, GA 49
Ringgold 68, Ridgeland 57
Savannah Christian 48, St. Mary’s 30
Savannah Country Day 61, Bulloch Academy 47
Seminole County 61, Stewart County 42
South Cobb 57, Miller Grove 53
Southwest 81, Jones County 53
St. Pius X 111, Karns 55
Stephenson 70, Creekside 58
Summit 62, Adairsville 61
Towers 57, Roswell 52
Villa Rica 55, Columbus 43
Walton 57, South Atlanta 37
Westside-Macon 54, Northside-Warner Robins 43
Wheeler 83, Timpview 52
Winder-Barrow 74, Morgan County 52
Wiregrass 59, Southwest Georgia Academy 56
Woodland-Cartersville 54, Sonoraville 49
Girls
Athens Academy 44, East Hall 19
Athens Christian 56, Arabia Mountain 49
Atlanta Classical Academy 36, Towers 27
Berkmar 31, Heritage-Newnan 29
Bradwell Institute 63, Woodville-Tompkins 29
Buford 57, East Forsyth 30
Chapel Hill 55, Villa Rica 50
Coffee 57, Liberty County 20
Colquitt County 42, Thomas County Central 28
Creekview 63, White County 41
Edmund Burke Academy, GA 59, Jenkins County 25
Etowah 66, Riverwood 11
Gainesville 45, Luella 42
Gordon Central 35, North Murray 33
Harrison 65, Brookwood 48
Hebron Christian 62, Palm Bay 47
Hillgrove 62, Stephenson 34
Holy Innocents’ 68, Bolles 46
Jefferson 52, Chestatee 41
Johnson-Savannah 39, Windsor Forest 37
Lanier 55, Loganville 42
Lumpkin County 41, Central-Carroll 29
M. L. King 41, Salem 25
Mill Creek 52, Morgantown 45
Milton 53, Colonial 36
Monroe 61, South Effingham 25
Mt. Paran Christian 58, Trinity Christian 34
Murray County 68, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 33
Nease 29, Glynn Academy 23
Niceville 55, South Cobb 20
North Crowley 52, Camden County 45
North Forsyth 48, Pope 35
Oconee County 46, Mountain View 26
Pickens 38, Gilmer 18
Roswell 45, Horizon 35
Seckinger 62, Monroe Area 55
Sequoyah 71, Walton 56
Sonoraville 49, Cedartown 24
South Forsyth 58, North Hall 50
Sprayberry 61, West Forsyth 30
St. Andrews 40, Savannah Christian 13
Summit 63, Woodland-Cartersville 15
Thomson 75, Beach 31
Tucker 44, Decatur 29
Wheeler 69, Cedar Shoals 33
Adairsville 42, Darlington 20
Alexander 71, Paulding County 64
Appling County 56, Long County 13
Arabia Mountain 65, Heritage-Conyers 43
Athens Christian 57, Alcovy 20
Bleckley County 57, Perry 40
Brantley County 60, Atkinson County 35
Brookwood 57, Cambridge 31
Brunswick 62, Wayne County 43
Buford 57, Jefferson 55
Camden County 54, Keswick 26
Central-Talbotton 46, Kendrick 14
Chapel Hill 58, LaGrange 33
Cherokee Bluff 50, Lanier 40
Chestatee 64, East Forsyth 51
Coahulla Creek 60, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 39
Colquitt County 66, Leon, FL. 27
Dutchtown 49, Peachtree Ridge 29
East Jackson 50, West Hall 38
East Paulding 47, Rockmart 34
Grayson 66, Hillgrove 59
Harrison 49, South Gwinnett 48
Hart County 62, Oglethorpe County 27
Hebron Christian 55, IMG Academy, FL 50
Hiram 43, McEachern 37
Holy Trinity, Fla 49, Whitefield Academy 47
Houston County 45, Spalding 42
Jackson County 63, Loganville 34
Karn 48, St. Pius X 40
Lake Highland Prep, F.L. 56, Luella 46
Lincoln 45, Thomas County Central 31
Lumpkin County 43, North Murray 31
Mill Creek 48, Winder-Barrow 21
Milton 69, North Broward 27
Model 38, North Cobb 30
Monroe 66, Windsor Forest 34
Murray County 51, East Hamilton, Tenn, 26
Norcross 47, Niceville 27
North Oconee 56, Oconee County 31
Pickens 66, West Forsyth 42
Pope 60, Walton 58
Rome 55, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 38
Shiloh 90, Druid Hills 18
Sonoraville 79, Woodland-Cartersville 8
South Effingham 49, Johnson-Savannah 40
Sprayberry 42, Gilmer 38
Stephenson 62, Johns Creek 40
Thomson 58, Bradwell Institute 50
Towers 29, Redan 24
Union County 66, Fannin County 58
Valdosta 63, Space Coast 27
Vidalia 51, Screven County 37
Villa Rica 55, Columbus 48
Westlake 71, Centennial 20
