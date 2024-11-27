High School Sports
High School Sports

Boys and girls high school basketball scores

Sandy Creek's Pj Green (24) gets off a shot during the first half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Adairsville 59, McMinn Central 52

Alcovy 59, Oglethorpe County 23

Archer 60, Berkmar 38

Athens Academy 67, Southeast Bulloch 30

Atlanta Classical Academy 59, Savannah Christian 56

Atlanta International 41, St. Mary’s 28

Bradwell Institute 66, St. Francis 64

Brookwood 68, Hebron Christian 53

Buford 79, Harrison 76

Cambridge 61, North Cobb 49

Camden County 67, Dodge County 40

Central-Carroll 70, Stephenson 52

Cherokee Bluff 72, Seneca 45

Colquitt County 59, Leon 49

Darlington 52, Dalton 42

Discovery 66, Bishop Snyder 48

Dougherty 59, Spalding 52

East Forsyth 66, White County 62

East Hamilton, Tenn, 51, Coahulla Creek 50

Greene County 66, Southwest Atlanta Christian 59

Habersham Central 49, Duluth 39

Johnson-Savannah 78, South Effingham 46

Lassiter 70, North Paulding 37

Lowndes 59, Cypress Creek 47

New Hampstead 75, Groves 46

New Manchester 72, Whitewater 53

Newton 72, Impact Christian 63

North Hall 79, Furah Prep 65

North Murray 87, Gayleville 42

Oconee County 52, Prince Avenue 50

Ola 82, Notre Dame Academy 59

Paulding County 86, River Ridge 79

Pickens 83, Alpharetta 43

Roswell 61, Marietta 58

Sequoyah 64, Greater Atlanta Christian 62

Sonoraville 56, Cedartown 53

South Atlanta 80, Excel Christian 50

Sprayberry 51, Carrollton 39

St. Andrews 56, Miller Grove 43

Summit 71, Woodland-Cartersville 53

Towers 80, South Forsyth 76

Tucker 61, Johns Creek 49

Valiant 74, Quitman County 42

Walton 60, South Paulding 42

Webb 65, St. Pius X 57

Wesleyan 58, Dawson County 33

Alcovy 93, Southwest Atlanta Christian 58

Archer 64, Arabia Mountain 61

Athens Academy 63, Monsignor Donovan 29

Banks County 66, George Walton Academy 58

Bleckley County 65, Perry 51

Bradwell Institute 67, Lithia Springs 27

Brunswick 81, Wayne County 46

Cambridge 58, Paulding County 48

Coosa 57, Pepperell 41

East Forsyth 80, Northview 55

East Hall 85, King’s Ridge 72

East Paulding 72, Rockmart 52

Greenbrier 66, Portal 51

Horizon 51, Dawson County 42

Houston County 66, Lovejoy 52

Jefferson County 72, Glascock County 34

Johns Creek 52, Central-Carroll 50

Johnson-Savannah 67, St. Francis 63

Kell 60, Central-Phenix City A.L. 57

Kennesaw Mountain 66, Buford 65

Lake Oconee Academy 57, Chestatee 34

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 56, East Ridge, FL. 33

Lassiter 64, Carrollton 54

Marietta 66, South Forsyth 53

McMinn Central 55, Cedartown 39

Mill Creek 51, Apalachee 50

North Oconee 73, Oconee County 50

Opelika, AL 60, Northgate 53

Pickens 94, King’s Academy, GA 49

Ringgold 68, Ridgeland 57

Savannah Christian 48, St. Mary’s 30

Savannah Country Day 61, Bulloch Academy 47

Seminole County 61, Stewart County 42

South Cobb 57, Miller Grove 53

Southwest 81, Jones County 53

St. Pius X 111, Karns 55

Stephenson 70, Creekside 58

Summit 62, Adairsville 61

Towers 57, Roswell 52

Villa Rica 55, Columbus 43

Walton 57, South Atlanta 37

Westside-Macon 54, Northside-Warner Robins 43

Wheeler 83, Timpview 52

Winder-Barrow 74, Morgan County 52

Wiregrass 59, Southwest Georgia Academy 56

Woodland-Cartersville 54, Sonoraville 49

Girls

Athens Academy 44, East Hall 19

Athens Christian 56, Arabia Mountain 49

Atlanta Classical Academy 36, Towers 27

Berkmar 31, Heritage-Newnan 29

Bradwell Institute 63, Woodville-Tompkins 29

Buford 57, East Forsyth 30

Chapel Hill 55, Villa Rica 50

Coffee 57, Liberty County 20

Colquitt County 42, Thomas County Central 28

Creekview 63, White County 41

Edmund Burke Academy, GA 59, Jenkins County 25

Etowah 66, Riverwood 11

Gainesville 45, Luella 42

Gordon Central 35, North Murray 33

Harrison 65, Brookwood 48

Hebron Christian 62, Palm Bay 47

Hillgrove 62, Stephenson 34

Holy Innocents’ 68, Bolles 46

Jefferson 52, Chestatee 41

Johnson-Savannah 39, Windsor Forest 37

Lanier 55, Loganville 42

Lumpkin County 41, Central-Carroll 29

M. L. King 41, Salem 25

Mill Creek 52, Morgantown 45

Milton 53, Colonial 36

Monroe 61, South Effingham 25

Mt. Paran Christian 58, Trinity Christian 34

Murray County 68, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 33

Nease 29, Glynn Academy 23

Niceville 55, South Cobb 20

North Crowley 52, Camden County 45

North Forsyth 48, Pope 35

Oconee County 46, Mountain View 26

Pickens 38, Gilmer 18

Roswell 45, Horizon 35

Seckinger 62, Monroe Area 55

Sequoyah 71, Walton 56

Sonoraville 49, Cedartown 24

South Forsyth 58, North Hall 50

Sprayberry 61, West Forsyth 30

St. Andrews 40, Savannah Christian 13

Summit 63, Woodland-Cartersville 15

Thomson 75, Beach 31

Tucker 44, Decatur 29

Wheeler 69, Cedar Shoals 33

Adairsville 42, Darlington 20

Alexander 71, Paulding County 64

Appling County 56, Long County 13

Arabia Mountain 65, Heritage-Conyers 43

Athens Christian 57, Alcovy 20

Bleckley County 57, Perry 40

Brantley County 60, Atkinson County 35

Brookwood 57, Cambridge 31

Brunswick 62, Wayne County 43

Buford 57, Jefferson 55

Camden County 54, Keswick 26

Central-Talbotton 46, Kendrick 14

Chapel Hill 58, LaGrange 33

Cherokee Bluff 50, Lanier 40

Chestatee 64, East Forsyth 51

Coahulla Creek 60, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 39

Colquitt County 66, Leon, FL. 27

Dutchtown 49, Peachtree Ridge 29

East Jackson 50, West Hall 38

East Paulding 47, Rockmart 34

Grayson 66, Hillgrove 59

Harrison 49, South Gwinnett 48

Hart County 62, Oglethorpe County 27

Hebron Christian 55, IMG Academy, FL 50

Hiram 43, McEachern 37

Holy Trinity, Fla 49, Whitefield Academy 47

Houston County 45, Spalding 42

Jackson County 63, Loganville 34

Karn 48, St. Pius X 40

Lake Highland Prep, F.L. 56, Luella 46

Lincoln 45, Thomas County Central 31

Lumpkin County 43, North Murray 31

Mill Creek 48, Winder-Barrow 21

Milton 69, North Broward 27

Model 38, North Cobb 30

Monroe 66, Windsor Forest 34

Murray County 51, East Hamilton, Tenn, 26

Norcross 47, Niceville 27

North Oconee 56, Oconee County 31

Pickens 66, West Forsyth 42

Pope 60, Walton 58

Rome 55, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 38

Shiloh 90, Druid Hills 18

Sonoraville 79, Woodland-Cartersville 8

South Effingham 49, Johnson-Savannah 40

Sprayberry 42, Gilmer 38

Stephenson 62, Johns Creek 40

Thomson 58, Bradwell Institute 50

Towers 29, Redan 24

Union County 66, Fannin County 58

Valdosta 63, Space Coast 27

Vidalia 51, Screven County 37

Villa Rica 55, Columbus 48

Westlake 71, Centennial 20

