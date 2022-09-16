ajc logo
X

Boxed in: Fayetteville Fayette County’s defense bottles Atlanta North Clayton’s attack

ajc.com

Sports
By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

Fayetteville Fayette County played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 34-0 verdict over Atlanta North Clayton at Atlanta North Clayton High on September 15 in Georgia football action.

Fayetteville Fayette County opened with a 6-0 advantage over Atlanta North Clayton through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Fayetteville Fayette County struck to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose5h ago
K.J. Wallace (16) has been an essential element of the remake of the Tech secondary after it lost starters Tariq Carpenter, Tre Swilling and Juanyeh Thomas to graduation and Wesley Walker to the transfer portal. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s K.J. Wallace emerges from pack to earn starting job
13h ago
ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium
12h ago
August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Mill Creek's Caleb Downs (2) runs for a touchdown during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Downs has an NIL value of $315,000, according to On3.com, an online recruiting service launched by Rivals and 247Sports founder Shannon Terry. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NIL money talk trickling down to high school athletes
10h ago
August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Mill Creek's Caleb Downs (2) runs for a touchdown during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Downs has an NIL value of $315,000, according to On3.com, an online recruiting service launched by Rivals and 247Sports founder Shannon Terry. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NIL money talk trickling down to high school athletes
10h ago
Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London reacts as he is knocked out of bounds after catching a pass against the Saints. London and Kyle Pitts made their duo debut with mixed results in the Week 1 loss. (Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Drake London-Kyle Pitts tandem gives Falcons reason for optimism
6h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Columbus Northside mows down Americus Sumter high school South
49m ago
Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose
5h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
6h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
8h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
11h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top