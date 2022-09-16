Boxed in: Fayetteville Fayette County’s defense bottles Atlanta North Clayton’s attack

Fayetteville Fayette County played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 34-0 verdict over Atlanta North Clayton at Atlanta North Clayton High on September 15 in Georgia football action.
Fayetteville Fayette County opened with a 6-0 advantage over Atlanta North Clayton through the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Fayetteville Fayette County struck to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.