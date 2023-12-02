Bogart Prince Avenue Christian races in front to defeat Pembroke Bryan County

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-14 win over Pembroke Bryan County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Dec. 1.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian roared in front of Pembroke Bryan County 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.
Pembroke Bryan County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-8.
The Wolverines held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 17, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon and Pembroke Bryan County took on Pelham on Nov. 17 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.
