Bogart Prince Avenue Christian races in front to defeat Pembroke Bryan County

Pembroke Bryan County trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 42-8.

The Wolverines held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian faced off against Atlanta Mt Vernon and Pembroke Bryan County took on Pelham on Nov. 17 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

