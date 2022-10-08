Bogart Prince Avenue Christian wins tense tussle with Chattanooga Baylor

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian showed its poise to outlast a game Chattanooga Baylor squad for a 42-35 victory in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Chattanooga Baylor fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The scoreboard showed Chattanooga Baylor with a 35-28 lead over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian heading into the third quarter.
The Wolverines pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Red Raiders.
