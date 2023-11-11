Atlanta Westlake overcomes Marietta

Atlanta Westlake opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marietta through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils jumped a modest margin over the Lions as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Atlanta Westlake broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-9 lead over Marietta.

The Lions held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Atlanta Westlake faced off against Sharpsburg East Coweta and Marietta took on Kennesaw Harrison on Oct. 27 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

