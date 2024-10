Athens Academy sophomore first to reach 1,000 receiving yards this season

Keyon Standifer, a sophomore wide receiver from Athens Academy, is the new GHSA leader in receiving yards and the first to break 1,000 this season.

Standifer has 36 receptions for 1,027 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is a two-way starter with four interceptions at cornerback. He also has rushed for 272 yards and two touchdowns and scored on an interception return and a punt return.

“Keyon is a remarkably talented football player whose passion for the game shines through every time he steps onto the field,” Athens Academy coach Josh Alexander said. “I can confidently say he is one of the best corners, wide receivers and kick returners I’ve ever coached, showcasing a football IQ that truly sets him apart. Every week, he does something new that astounds us.”