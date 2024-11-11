Class 3A-A Private playoff predictions

The first round of the Class 3A-A playoffs kicks off Friday, with the championship 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Here are the final rankings before a champion is crowned. Below are this year’s playoff predictions.

Predictions by Adam Krohn Predictions by Adam Krohn

The future says the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines will beat Hebron Christian for a third consecutive state championship after winning A Division I the previous two years. The championship in a rematch of the season finale between these two, which determined the 8-2A championship, and which the Wolverines won 34-31.