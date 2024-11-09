Football rankings: Carver-Columbus rises to No. 1 in Class 2A

Carver-Columbus is the new No. 1 football team in Class 2A, marking the first time the Panthers are atop the AJC rankings since current Georgia State head coach Dell McGee was the Panthers’ coach in 2010.

Carver didn’t play last weekend but got the promotion when previous No. 1 Appling County dropped a non-region game to Fitzgerald, a Class A Division I team, 21-16. Five top-10 Class 2A teams have lost in the past two weeks, making it the most volatile classification entering the this week’s first round of the playoffs.

Carver reached the Class 3A semifinals last season under now third-year coach Pierre Coffey and is chasing its first state championship since 2007, when McGee was in his third Carver season. McGee left after the 2012 season to join Georgia’s staff and became Georgia State’s head coach this year.