Football rankings: Carver-Columbus rises to No. 1 in Class 2A

Carver-Columbus is the new No. 1 football team in Class 2A, marking the first time the Panthers are atop the AJC rankings since current Georgia State head coach Dell McGee was the Panthers’ coach in 2010.
Carver didn’t play last weekend but got the promotion when previous No. 1 Appling County dropped a non-region game to Fitzgerald, a Class A Division I team, 21-16. Five top-10 Class 2A teams have lost in the past two weeks, making it the most volatile classification entering the this week’s first round of the playoffs.
Carver reached the Class 3A semifinals last season under now third-year coach Pierre Coffey and is chasing its first state championship since 2007, when McGee was in his third Carver season. McGee left after the 2012 season to join Georgia’s staff and became Georgia State’s head coach this year.
Other No. 1 teams through the regular season are Carrollton (6A), Milton (5A), Marist (4A) and Savannah Christian (3A-A private), all undefeated, along with Peach County (2A), Toombs County (A Division I) and Manchester (A Division II).
Toombs has never won a state title. The only No. 1 teams that have won state titles in the past 10 years are Milton (2023) and Marist (2020).
The first of five playoff rounds begin this week.
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (10-0)
2. (2) Buford (9-1)
3. (3) North Gwinnett (10-0)
4. (4) Douglas County (8-2)
5. (5) Collins Hill (9-1)
6. (6) Grayson (9-1)
7. (7) North Cobb (10-0)
8. (8) Colquitt County (7-3)
9. (9) Lowndes (9-1)
10. (10) Mill Creek (7-3)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (10-0)
2. (2) Lee County (10-0)
3. (3) Thomas County Central (9-1)
4. (4) Hughes (9-1)
5. (5) Roswell (8-2)
6. (6) Gainesville (7-3)
7. (7) Coffee (8-2)
8. (8) Brunswick (9-1)
9. (9) Rome (7-2)
10. (10) Woodward Academy (7-3)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (10-0)
2. (2) Cartersville (10-0)
3. (3) North Oconee (10-0)
4. (4) Blessed Trinity (8-1)
5. (5) Eastside (9-1)
6. (6) Cedartown (9-1)
7. (8) Perry (7-3)
8. (9) Benedictine (5-4)
9. (10) Warner Robins (7-3)
10. (NR) Creekside (7-2)
Class 3A
1. (1) Peach County (9-1)
2. (2) Sandy Creek (9-1)
3. (3) Jefferson (7-3)
4. (4) Oconee County (6-4)
5. (5) Cherokee Bluff (9-1)
6. (6) Westover (9-1)
7. (7) Calhoun (7-3)
8. (8) Stephenson (7-3)
9. (9) Douglass (7-3)
10. (10) Cairo (6-4)
Class 2A
1. (3) Carver-Columbus (9-1)
2. (4) Callaway (8-2)
3. (6) Burke County (9-1)
4. (1) Appling County (7-3)
5. (2) Pierce County (9-1)
6. (7) Hapeville Charter (7-3)
7. (5) Morgan County (9-1)
8. (8) Rockmart (8-2)
9. (9) Carver (Atlanta) (7-3)
10. (10) Thomson (7-3)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (8-1)
2. (2) Dublin (10-0)
3. (3) Fannin County (10-0)
4. (4) Thomasville (8-2)
5. (5) Northeast (8-2)
6. (6) Worth County (7-3)
7. (7) Commerce (7-3)
8. (8) Heard County (8-2)
9. (10) Fitzgerald (7-3)
10. (9) Dodge County (8-2)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Manchester (7-1)
2. (2) Bowdon (8-2)
3. (3) Irwin County (9-1)
4. (4) Brooks County (6-4)
5. (5) Clinch County (9-1)
6. (6) Lincoln County (9-0)
7. (7) Trion (8-2)
8. (8) Greene County (8-2)
9. (9) Metter (9-1)
10. (10) Jenkins County (8-2)
Class 3A-A
1. (1) Savannah Christian (9-0)
2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)
3. (3) Hebron Christian (8-2)
4. (4) Athens Academy (10-0)
5. (5) Fellowship Christian (8-2)
6. (6) Calvary Day (9-1)
7. (7) North Cobb Christian (9-1)
8. (8) Lovett (8-2)
9. (9) Wesleyan (8-2)
10. (10) Christian Heritage (8-2)
About the Author