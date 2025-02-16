2 boys teams, Lumpkin County girls complete title sweeps at GHSA traditional wrestling meet

In the duals competition, teams go head-to-head in each round and the winners advance as a team. The traditional meet puts athletes into separate weight brackets, with each school earning points based on the advancement of their wrestlers.

Camden County had a wrestler place in the top five in all 14 weight classes. The Wildcats got individual titles from four wrestlers – Bradley Patterson at 116 pounds, Isaac Santos at 120 pounds, Brock Weaver at 157 pounds and Ryder Wilder at 190 pounds. All were ranked by Georgia Grappler at No. 1 in their weight classes among 6A wrestlers. The titles were the third straight for seniors Patterson, an Air Force commit, and Wilder.

The Wildcats also got runner-up performances from Cane Smolarsky (126 pounds), Rod Zow (144), Jamaal Coppedge (165) and Brian Wright (175) as well as third-place finishes from Brandon Higgins (132), Hunter Prosen (138) and Joseph Schulze (285).

Mill Creek’s Dominic Bambinelli, who defeated Camden County’s Wright for the 175-pound title, won his fourth consecutive individual championship. He was voted by coaches as the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Class 6A. Mill Creek finished in third place with 127.5 points.

Buford’s Drew Gorman won at 144 pounds to earn his fourth individual championship. Buford took second place with 221.5 points.

Creekview had just one individual champion – Jackson Locke at 215 pounds – but got third-place finishes from Cole Warren (113), Brock Salas (132), Aaron Campbell (144) and Weston Wilkie (157) and a fourth-place finish by Costen Wright (175) in building up its lead over Glynn Academy, which finished in second place with 139.5 points.

Glynn Academy’s AJ Waters, who won the championship in the 150-pound division, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in Class 5A.

Lumpkin County outscored second-place Jefferson (72.5 points) and third-place Carrollton (71.0) to win the girls title. Carrollton was the defending champion. The Indians got first-place finishes from twin sisters Nora and Greta Garbuzovas. Nora won the title at 135 pounds, while Greta won the 140-pound title.

North Oconee’s Vera Spencer was named the girls’ Most Outstanding Wrestler. She helped the Titans to a fifth-place finish with 57 points.

Click here for complete team scores and top individual matches.