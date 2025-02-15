Team standings, individual results from GHSA traditional wrestling meet

Cass, Jefferson, Lovett and Social Circle won state titles Friday at the state traditional wrestling meet in Macon.
Below are team standings and individual results for the top six finishers in each class.
The Class 6A and 5A boys finals and the girls finals are Saturday.
Class 4A
Final team standings
1. Cass, 186; 2. Central-Carrollton, 159.5; 3. Woodland-Cartersville, 143; 4. Ola, 128; 5. Eastside, 87.5; 6. Walnut Grove, 65.5; 7. North Oconee, 64; 8. Flowery Branch, 61.5; 9. Southeast Whitfield, 60; 10. Stockbridge, 54.5; 11. Ware County, 52; 12. Harris County, 50.5; 13. Jones County, 49.5; 14. Cambridge, 48; 14. Perry, 48; 16. Locust Grove, 45; 17. Dalton, 40.5; 18. Allatoona, 40; 19. Southwest DeKalb, 38.5; 20. Cartersville, 37.5; 21. St Pius, 35; 22. Benedictine, 30; 23. East Forsyth, 25; 24. Westminster Schools, 24.5; 25. Madison County, 22.5; 26. Blessed Trinity, 20.5; 26. Union Grove, 20.5; 28. Northview, 16.5; 29. Hiram, 16; 29. New Hampstead, 16; 31. Tucker, 13.5; 32. Eagles Landing Christian, 13; 32. Marist, 13; 34. Wayne County, 9; 35. Cedartown, 8; 36. Kell, 7; 36. Pace Academy, 7; 38. Centennial, 5; 39. Lithonia, 4; 39. McDonough, 4; 41. Hampton, 3; 42. Jackson-Atlanta, 2.5; 43. Cedar Shoals, 1; 43. North Springs, 1
Individual results
106 pounds
First - Micah Mostek Eastside (33-3) over Hayden Trimm, Cass (36-4) Dec 10-8
Third - Ashton Akins, Locust Grove (37-7) over Nick Weathersbee, Woodland-Cartersville (27-13) TF-1.5 1:36 17-2
Fifth - Nathen Ridley, Dalton (8-4) over FF-John FF-Soha, St. Pius (38-12) For.
113 pounds
First - Matthew Kohlman, Perry (49-2) over Jayden Mateo, Stockbridge (45-14) TF-1.5 5:58 20-4
Third - Brodie Drake, Madison County (38-10) over Kamari Rivers-Childs, Southwest DeKalb (32-4) Fall 3:37
Fifth - Noah Pieterick, Jones County (42-8) over Jordan Maxwell, Ware County (27-6) M. For.
120 pounds
First - Hunter Barrett, Cass (41-1) over Chris Phillips, Central-Carrollton (55-6) Dec 1-0
Third - Keegan Dawkins, Walnut Grove (39-7) over Keith Wheeler, Perry (51-11) Dec 2-0
Fifth - Max Meredith, Ola (29-11) over James Soha, St. Pius (44-15) MD 8-0
126 pounds
First - Ty Murray, Central-Carrollton (40-6) over Nolan Christian, Eastside (40-7) TF-1.5 2:35 17-0
Third - Adrian Zapata, Woodland-Cartersville (38-4) over Preston Valentine, Flowery Branch (26-11) UTB 3-2
Fifth - AJ West, Benedictine (46-10) over Areli Celis, Southeast Whitfield (36-14) M. For.
132 pounds
First - Olli Webb, Southeast Whitfield (52-0) over Colt Mitchell, Central-Carrollton (44-8) TF-1.5 5:59 25-7
Third - Luka Jensen, Cass (33-13) over Kyle Maddox, North Oconee (46-10) TF-1.5 3:16 19-2
Fifth - Forrest Briesacher, Marist (40-12) over Nathan Cates, Woodland-Cartersville (22-8) Fall 2:44
138 pounds
First - Colson Hoffman, Central-Carrollton (63-2) over Hunter Keane, Cambridge (49-3) MD 15-5
Third - Ezekiel Adams, Walnut Grove (41-8) over Jin Davis, Northview (52-8) Dec 4-3
Fifth - Dylan Couey, Woodland-Cartersville (34-8) over Christian Papcun, Ola (19-5) Dec 5-2
144 pounds
First - Aidan Piatt, Cass (31-4) over Danny Krutules, Central-Carrollton (52-8) SV-1 10-7
Third - Graham Dawkins, Walnut Grove (43-3) over Jackson Bailey, Westminster (38-9) Dec 5-2
Fifth - Jonathan Sandberg, Allatoona (43-12) . over Landen Moss, Ola (32-14) Dec 7-4
150 pounds
First - J`Veion Redmon, Ola (28-3) over Arrie Martin, Jones County (38-8) TF-1.5 2:38 19-3
Third - Talan Nix, Cartersville (43-6) over David Jewell, Cass (19-5) Fall 1:26
Fifth - Jake Hall, North Oconee (9-4) over Tyler Johnson, New Hampstead (32-10) TF-1.5 4:24 17-0
157 pounds
First - Brian Papcun, Ola (46-2) over Paul Lanier, Woodland-Cartersville (29-10) TF-1.5 1:53 15-0
Third - Gunter Fore, Ware County (43-9) over Zachary Krauss, Benedictine (29-9) TF-1.5 4:50 19-1
Fifth - Ethan Harrington, Cass (36-9) over Avery Spencer, Locust Grove (39-14) Dec 2-1
165 pounds
First - Zachary Wallace, Woodland-Cartersville (30-3) over Jason Clark, Flowery Branch (32-5) Fall 5:52
Third - Bo Davis, Blessed Trinity Catholic (47-6) over Malachi Riley, Eastside (40-12) Fall 4:20
Fifth - William White, Central-Carrollton (49-13) over David Muchison, Ware County (45-20) TF-1.5 2:16 16-0
175 pounds
First - Jackson Moffit, East Forsyth (36-2) over Mason Tompkins, Cass (32-5) Dec 4-1
Third - Matthew VanWettering, Harris County (57-5) over Isaac Jones, Stockbridge (39-19) MD 16-3
Fifth - Walker Thomas, Cambridge (8-4) over Dillon Pintozzi, Allatoona (27-14) . Dec 1-0
190 pounds
First - Xander Dossett, Ola (40-3) over Kirecg Roe, Cass (22-2) Dec 7-6
Third - Griffin Harper, Flowery Branch (32-7) over Easton Boren, Harris County (13-4) Fall 1:28
Fifth - Owen Jones, Woodland-Cartersville (31-11) over Jude Wiseman, Locust Grove (44-14) Fall 2:44
215 pounds
First - Josian Hernandez, Dalton (9-2) over John Gill, Woodland-Cartersville (39-3) Dec 7-5
Third - Bryson Putnam, Stockbridge (67-11) over Luiis Familia, Southeast Whitfield (37-19) MD 10-0
Fifth - Tyson McLean, Union Grove (21-8) over Maverick Armour, Tucker (25-8) Fall 2:19
285 pounds
First - Amir Ferguson, Southwest DeKalb (47-2) over Joe Ruberte, North Oconee (21-9) Dec 8-4
Third - Alex Miller, Allatoona (39-13) . over Bradley Gallup, Hiram (36-9) MD 11-2
Fifth - Jayden Thomasson, Central-Carrollton (44-15) over John Abernathy, Cass (22-12) Dec 1-0
Class 3A
Final team standings
1. Jefferson, 209; 2. North Hall, 144; 3. Lumpkin County, 113; 4. White County, 90.5; 5. Dawson County, 87; 6. Troup, 78; 7. Gilmer County, 77; 8. Upson Lee, 74.5; 9. Heritage-Catoosa, 71.5; 10. West Laurens, 69; 11. LaFayette, 66; 12. Northwest Whitfield, 64; 13. Chestatee, 61.5; 14. Harlem, 51; 15. Mount Zion-Jonesboro, 46.5; 16. Mary Persons, 45.5; 17. Calvary Day, 42; 18. LaGrange, 33.5; 19. West Hall, 31.5; 20. Stone Mountain, 29; 21. Cairo, 27.5; 22. Cherokee Bluff, 26; 23. Stephenson, 24; 24. Westside-Augusta, 22.5; 25. Adairsville, 22; 25. Pickens, 22; 27. Sandy Creek, 21.5; 28. Long County, 18; 29. Westover, 17.5; 30. Oconee County, 17; 31. Monroe, 16.5; 32. Jenkins, 15; 33. East Hall, 14; 34. Dougherty, 13.5; 35. Calhoun, 12; 36. Howard, 10; 37. Ridgeland, 9.5; 38. Johnson, 6; 38. Luella, 6; 40. Bainbridge, 2; 40. Whitewater, 2
Individual results
106 pounds
First - Owen Etris, Chestatee (37-4) over Dontavious Perry, Stone Mountain (43-5) Dec 9-3
Third - Wyatt Womack, Heritage-Catoosa (55-4) over Tyson Penson, Sandy Creek (29-4) . MD 10-2
Fifth - Jacob Ladewig, North Hall (8-4) over Emerson Hill, Troup (41-15) . MD 14-1
113 pounds
First - Parker Voss, Dawson County (33-5) over Daniel Escobar, Gilmer (35-12) TB-1 2-1
Third - Elkin -Alessandro Torres-Barnes, North Hall (9-2) over Abraham Hurd, Northwest Whitfield (55-10) Dec 4-2
Fifth - Cael Moore, Oconee County (40-9) over Landon Moore, Harlem (36-15) M. For.
120 pounds
First - Jack Procter, North Hall (10-0) over Aden Oglesby, Dawson County (45-8) MD 12-4
Third - Barrett Clayton, Jefferson (11-1) over Max Maya, Harlem (52-14) Dec 8-1
Fifth - Jacob Merry, Lumpkin County (20-10) over Kaiden Holloway, Calvary Day (37-10) MD 14-4
126 pounds
First - Jonderious Williams, Troup (7-0) . over Hunter Smith, White County (32-4) Dec 3-1
Third - Jonathan Arehart, Heritage-Catoosa (47-15) over Avery Davis, LaFayette (32-5) Dec 5-2
Fifth - Ralph Conyers, Cairo (29-11) over Jayden Starley, West Laurens (53-19) Fall 2:36
132 pounds
First - Roman Belardo, Jefferson (10-0) over Jacoby Stanley, Pickens (39-6) Dec 6-5
Third - Andre Mills, Long County (41-7) over Amari Fagan, West Hall (9-5) Dec 10-7
Fifth - Dylan Rivera, North Hall (9-4) over Adolfo Bautista-Bautista, Gilmer (33-24) Dec 5-4
138 pounds
First - Cruz Hezel, Jefferson (10-0) over Davin Lightsey, White County (41-7) Dec 9-2
Third - Cason Waddell, Upson Lee (52-8) over Isaac Hamilton, LaFayette (17-10) Dec 23-16
Fifth - Braelyn Nelson, Gilmer (49-7) over Dominic Lombardo, Cairo (23-15) TF-1.5 2:26 18-2
144 pounds
First - Xander Nielsen, Lumpkin County (49-3) over Mason Autry, White County (32-10) Dec 7-0
Third - Jordan Little, Upson Lee (31-9) over Steven Ramos, Mount Zion-Jonesboro (43-5) Dec 2-1
Fifth - Avery Jones, North Hall (10-4) over Domingo Velasquez, Gilmer (27-20) MD 14-4
150 pounds
First - Nathan Nielsen, Lumpkin County (60-4) over Haygen Baker, LaFayette (27-3) Fall 5:32
Third - Austin Beverly, Cherokee Bluff (35-5) over Waylon Pemberton, Troup (6-3) . Dec 6-4
Fifth - Ryan Rector, Harlem (57-6) over Devonte Saunders, Ridgeland (8-5) Fall 0:54
157 pounds
First - Dallas Russell, Jefferson (10-0) over Jeanarion Kamga, Westside-Augusta (33-4) TF-1.5 4:53 22-5
Third - Holden McCullough, Northwest Whitfield (60-11) over Trever Young, Upson Lee (56-4) Dec 1-0
Fifth - Alex Grayson, Heritage-Catoosa (49-16) over Brody Burke, Chestatee (40-8) Dec 8-6
165 pounds
First - James Bowers, West Laurens (69-3) over Brexton Bell, Calvary Day (30-2) Dec 7-2
Third - Ronan O`Keeffe, Dawson County (42-5) over Mason Boykin, LaGrange (52-10) Inj. 4:35
Fifth - Louis Cobb III, Monroe (27-5) over Dylan Berardinelli, Jefferson (8-4) Fall 2:38
175 pounds
First - Fischer West, Jefferson (10-0) over Parker Carlton, North Hall (9-2) MD 12-4
Third - Nasser Aliou, West Hall (8-3) over Tony Burnecke, Northwest Whitfield (60-9) Dec 4-1
Fifth - AJ Scott, Lumpkin County (39-9) over Cleveland Nicholas, Upson Lee (29-16) Fall 4:08
190 pounds
First - Cap Benson, Jefferson (10-0) over Mike Nichols, Lumpkin County (38-5) Dec 7-1
Third - Jayden Watkins, West Laurens (45-11) over Landon Phillips, Northwest Whitfield (53-12) Inj. 3:00
Fifth - Jayden McCraney, Mary Persons (39-8) over Lucas Pruett, East Hall (7-6) Fall 3:49
215 pounds
First - Kade Hawthorne, North Hall (11-1) over Clifford Williford, Jefferson (9-1) Dec 2-0
Third - Hayden Sullens, Chestatee (23-2) over Connor Armstrong, White County (42-17) Fall 5:00
Fifth - Jordan Lassiter, Westover (30-4) over Davis Richardson, Calvary Day (26-7) M. For.
285 pounds
First - Andre Battle, Mount Zion-Jonesboro (53-3) over Jett Johnson, Adairsville (33-1) Fall 3:02
Third - Denny Ramirez, Gilmer (43-6) over Cooper Horton, Mary Persons (49-3) Fall 4:30
Fifth - Brody Schuette, Dawson County (35-10) over Bryce Anderson, Jenkins (31-11) Fall 4:39
Class 2A
Final team standings
1. Lovett, 191.5; 2. Rockmart, 150.5; 3. Franklin County, 131; 4. Columbus, 126; 5. Cook, 123; 6. Coahulla Creek, 114; 7. Union County, 106; 8. Ringgold, 98; 9. East Jackson, 94; 10. Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe, 90; 11. Murray County, 76; 12. Holy Innocents’, 71; 13. Morgan County, 67.5; 14. Sonoraville, 66.5; 15. Pike County, 55; 16. Hart County, 45.5; 17. North Murray, 40; 18. Hardaway, 35.5; 19. Jordan, 25; 20. Burke County, 19; 21. Shaw, 16; 22. North Cobb Christian, 14; 22. Pierce County, 14; 24. Butler, 11; 24. Jackson, 11; 26. Salem, 10; 27. Appling County, 9; 27. Callaway, 9; 29. Stephens County, 6.5; 30. Columbia, 6; 31. Redan, 4; 31. Sumter County, 4; 33. Rutland, 3; 33. Spencer, 3; 33. Westside-Macon, 3
Individual results
106 pounds
First - Hayes Kennedy, Lovett (43-6) over Eli Bowman, Rockmart (50-2) Dec 5-3
Third - Luke Mealer, Sonoraville (29-6) over Aden Pirkle, Franklin County (30-17) Fall 1:53
Fifth - Cayden Hinson, Pike County (41-6) over Colton Bullard, Cook (30-14) Dec 8-2
113 pounds
First - Ja`Shad Wallace, Cook (38-10) over Eli Flowers, Union County (39-4) Dec 12-9
Third - Elijah Hardin, North Murray (46-8). over Chaz Graham, Rockmart (42-10) Dec 14-7
Fifth - Isaac Gallegos, Sonoraville (28-12) over Bransyn Perry, Murray County (43-19) Dec 11-6
120 pounds
First - Xavier Mance, Lovett (42-7) over Justin Ford, Jordan (33-6) MD 11-2
Third - Malachi Macedonio, Rockmart (42-7) over Zakkery Bailey, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (41-16) TF-1.5 3:31 16-0
Fifth - Travis Davis, Hardaway (26-11) over Benjamin Greer, North Cobb Christian (23-13) TF-1.5 5:00 17-1
126 pounds
First - Cael Kusky, Lovett (41-6) over Mason Smith, East Jackson (47-4) TF-1.5 3:05 20-4
Third - Cedric Montgomery, Columbus (56-2) over Drake Goff, Coahulla Creek (38-8) MD 12-4
Fifth - Aiden Hyatt, Union County (25-24) over Adam Mozingo, Ringgold (11-15) Fall 2:05
132 pounds
First - Patrick Smyth, Lovett (39-8) over Harrison Krause, Hart County (33-5) TF-1.5 3:34 17-0
Third - Kaydon Roberts, Franklin County (39-17) over Noah Chastain, Sonoraville (31-6) Dec 8-5
Fifth - Tripp Clay, Rockmart (16-3) over Pedro Reyes, Shaw (18-12) Fall 4:25
138 pounds
First - Billy Hamilton, Ringgold (54-1) over Hagen Sharp, Rockmart (41-6) MD 14-3
Third - Josh Baughcum, Franklin County (42-4) over Skylar Brown, Burke County (14-8) TF-1.5 3:24 19-3
Fifth - Paul Bessette, Morgan County (36-9) over Ben Westmaas, Hart County (34-13) Fall 4:51
144 pounds
First - Mason Persons, Columbus (40-0) over Caleb Blair, Murray County (59-6) Dec 9-7
Third - JB Blount, Holy Innocents' (35-11) over Will Ballenger, Franklin County (34-8) Dec 6-5
Fifth - Danny Liddy, Coahulla Creek (31-10) over DQ-Thawbaan DQ-As-Siddiq, Columbia (27-4) For.
150 pounds
First - Pierce Pennington, Ringgold (49-2) over Kole Smith, East Jackson (36-7) TF-1.5 4:54 18-3
Third - Jonah Burger, Franklin County (40-8) over Kristopher Mcginnis, Murray County (40-11) MD 13-2
Fifth - Connor Connolly, Lovett (30-21) over Keegan Kinsey, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (49-19) MD 18-6
157 pounds
First - Paxon Legatt, Union County (41-1) over Gabriel Jacobus, Columbus (44-8) Fall 1:50
Third - Luke Clay, Rockmart (26-7) over Finn Ferrero, Holy Innocents' (25-15) Fall 1:18
Fifth - Shawn Bailey, Coahulla Creek (32-22) over Tristan Sloan, East Jackson (18-10) Dec 11-6
165 pounds
First - Jaxon Delgado, Ringgold (52-3) over Payton Legatt, Union County (47-2) Dec 1-0
Third - Tamorris Johnson, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (24-6) over Ryan Miller, Columbus (45-14) Dec 10-4
Fifth - Ian Horan, Lovett (34-15) over Cayden McBryde, Rockmart (40-23) Fall 0:41
175 pounds
First - Ethan Secoy, Columbus (58-0) over Owen Hammett, Pike County (32-5) Fall 4:39
Third - Evan Reed, East Jackson (38-14) over Branson Lowery, Coahulla Creek (49-8) Dec 13-12
Fifth - Noah Gross, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (39-6) over Zane Puff, Franklin County (34-10) M. For.
190 pounds
First - Chris Mance, Lovett (17-0) over Jackson Lowery, Coahulla Creek (42-7) Fall 1:19
Third - Jed Rountree, Cook (46-7) over Jonas Watkins, Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe (29-7) Dec 7-3
Fifth - Asa Smith-Foot, Union County (42-9) over Sakai Bennett, Butler (24-6) MD 16-4
215 pounds
First - Nate Stratton, Franklin County (49-6) over Chevy Joyce, Coahulla Creek (49-8) Dec 12-7
Third - Jatavious Ward, Morgan County (30-10) over Kieran Boland, Lovett (26-19) Dec 5-0
Fifth - J`Sun Covington, Cook (29-15) over Thomas Dougherty, Holy Innocents' (31-10) Dec 11-8
285 pounds
First - Kyle Terrell, Cook (36-8) over Brayden Thomason, Murray County (56-11) Fall 4:40
Third - William Turner, Morgan County (44-8) over Colt McNamara, Holy Innocents' (22-15) Fall 3:28
Fifth - Da`Various Jessie, Hardaway (24-2) over Colton Chappell, Rockmart (45-15) Fall 0:20
Class A
Final team standings
1. Social Circle, 184.5; 2. Toombs County, 132; 3. Mount Pisgah Christian, 101.5; 4. Gordon Lee, 96; 5. Bremen, 87; 6. Banks County, 69.5; 7. Elbert County, 69; 7. Heard County, 69; 9. Trion, 66; 10. Mount Vernon, 64; 11. Vidalia, 61; 12. Brantley County, 58; 13. Commerce, 56.5; 14. McIntosh County Academy, 52; 15. St. Francis, 45.5; 16. Christian Heritage, 43; 17. Chattooga, 40; 17. Irwin County, 40; 17. Temple, 40; 20. Dublin, 34; 21. Rabun County, 31.5; 22. Oglethorpe County, 30; 23. Fellowship Christian, 28.5; 24. Wesleyan, 28; 25. Lamar County, 25.5; 26. Jeff Davis, 21.5; 27. Dade County, 21; 28. Fitzgerald, 20.5; 29. Mount Paran Christian, 19.5; 30. Bacon County, 18.5; 30. Screven County, 18.5; 32. Pepperell, 14; 33. Bowdon, 11; 33. Fannin County, 11; 35. Berrien County, 10; 36. Landmark Christian, 9; 37. Towns County, 8; 38. Haralson County, 6; 38. McNair, 6; 40. Armuchee, 5; 41. Emanuel County Institute, 4.5; 41. Pelham, 4.5; 43. Central-Macon, 3; 43. Dodge County, 3; 43. Kings Ridge, 3; 43. Southwest, 3; 43. Swainsboro, 3; 48. Mount Zion-Carroll, 2.5; 49. Crawford County, 1; 49. East Laurens, 1; 49. Jasper County, 1
Individual results
106 pounds
First - Gable Hargrove, Social Circle (53-6) over Brice Rasberry, Fellowship Christian (23-2) TF-1.5 5:22 23-4
Third - Xander Ledford, Banks County (38-7) over Lane Fleming, Elbert County (46-11) Dec 10-7
Fifth - Ty Smith, Bowdon (32-6) over Lukas Young, Toombs County (29-12) Dec 5-2
113 pounds
First - Noah Brown, Gordon Lee (41-1) over Tyler Prinzo, Mount Pisgah Christian (55-9) Dec 7-6
Third - Jahir Lopez, Toombs County (27-15) over Cruz Floyd, Elbert County (41-13) Dec 3-2
Fifth - Bryson Rutledge, Chattooga (35-9) over DaMontae Holland, McIntosh County Academy (34-8) Dec 9-2
120 pounds
First - Walker Bunch, Toombs County (41-9) over Cohen Hargrove, Social Circle (56-4) Dec 10-5
Third - Eric Jackson, McIntosh County Academy (36-7) over Silas Mills, Trion (25-13) MD 16-6
Fifth - John Charles Moeser, Mount Vernon (24-9) over Graysen Cooper, Bremen (33-6) For.
126 pounds
First - Wyatt Bunch, Toombs County (41-8) over Elijah Karr, Bremen (48-14) Dec 9-2
Third - Laudon Ethridge, Social Circle (50-10) over Maddox Russell, Pepperell (19-7) Fall 0:41
Fifth - Haven Johnson-Jordan, Irwin County (43-7) over Landon Poole, Fannin County (24-9) TF-1.5 4:06 18-1
132 pounds
First - James Sievers, Social Circle (59-3) over Jayden Brown, Temple (38-7) TF-1.5 5:34 17-1
Third - Pace Lilenfeld, Mount Vernon (55-3) over Jonathon Westberry, Brantley County (53-8) Dec 15-10
Fifth - Gavin Coleman, Jeff Davis (32-8) over Tucker Karr, Bremen (34-15) Dec 9-6
138 pounds
First - Curtis Duren, Social Circle (46-7) over Dallon Lowe, Brantley County (38-4) MD 10-2
Third - Gavin Carlton, Chattooga (50-5) over Chip Fahlbusch, Mount Vernon (11-4) Fall 1:51
Fifth - Luke Johnson, Bremen (37-12) over Paris Crowder, Oglethorpe County (7-4) Dec 4-3
144 pounds
First - Conner Doherty, Mount Pisgah Christian ( 62-6) over Ronny Marlow, Heard County ( 44-6) TF-1.5 1:40 19-4
Third - Landon Brown, Gordon Lee ( 42-6) over Tyson Brantley, Toombs County ( 27-8) Dec 5-4
Fifth - Coleman Lee, Trion ( 32-8) over Hogan Sims, Commerce ( 8-4) DFF
150 pounds
First - Harrison Murdock, Christian Heritage (26-0) over Jackson Douglas, Wesleyan (42-5) TF-1.5 2:25 18-3
Third - Dylan Naish, St. Francis (10-3) over Case Hanley, Banks County (27-5) Dec 1-0
Fifth - Hudson Fleming, Elbert County (44-13) over Ashton Anderson, Bacon County (39-7) Dec 15-9
157 pounds
First - Dane Kracht, Social Circle (60-3) over Jace Parent, St. Francis (10-1) Dec 6-3
Third - Christian Lange, Mount Pisgah Christian (55-17) over Brycin Hughes, Elbert County (32-12) Fall 4:49
Fifth - Wyatt Sowell, Screven County (38-14) over Clayton Loughridge, Trion (26-13) For.
165 pounds
First - Mason Gillespie, Heard County (46-2) over Davian Knox, Banks County (43-4) Dec 6-1
Third - Lucas Coley, Toombs County (44-8) over Miles Mason, Oglethorpe County (9-2) Fall 2:11
Fifth - Cooper Middleton, Christian Heritage (45-12) over Jack Stowers, Towns County (30-16) Fall 2:21
175 pounds
First - Gabriel tower, Vidalia (26-4) over Ryder Schaltenbrand, Mount Paran Christian (35-3) . Dec 8-1
Third - Levi Kendall, Social Circle (32-6) over Layne Vaughn, Gordon Lee (31-7) Dec 10-7
Fifth - Payton Perez, Brantley County (49-7) over Brady Robinson, Landmark Christian (8-5) TF-1.5 4:16 18-2
190 pounds
First - Jack Godbee, Vidalia (44-3) over Steele Brown, Mount Pisgah Christian (60-10) Dec 10-7
Third - Lane Harris, Trion (29-9) over Anthony Jackson, McIntosh County Academy (32-11) Fall 0:30
Fifth - Robert McCoy, Temple (44-9) over Garrett Spence, Banks County (40-12) Dec 5-4
215 pounds
First - Tysean Wiggins, Commerce (10-0) over Tucker Buchanan, Rabun County (7-3) Dec 14-9
Third - Malcom Burris, Fitzgerald (10-2) over Will Mealer, Heard County (49-6) MD 11-3
Fifth - Jordan Castellanos, Dade County (34-7) over Lincoln Blackmon, Elbert County (27-15) Fall 2:21
285 pounds
First - Domimarkeyo Walden, Dublin (36-4) over Elijah Fears, Irwin County (30-1) Dec 12-5
Third - Gary Morton, Lamar County (38-5) over Josh Murtaugh, Gordon Lee (37-14) Fall 2:32
Fifth - Alonzo Edmerson, Bremen (32-10) over MICHAEL DUNCAN, Commerce (8-2) M. For.
