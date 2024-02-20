BreakingNews
Week 2 Girls Soccer Rankings

By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Buford tops Class 7A with Harrison, North Gwinnett, Walton and Lambert in the top 5. Norcross, West Forsyth, Peachtree Ridge, North Paulding and Milton fill the top 10.

In Class 6A, Marist leads the way ahead of North Atlanta, Pope, Roswell and Lassiter in the top 5. Jefferson tops Class 5A and heads up a top 5 including Northgate, McIntosh, Midtown and Greater Atlanta Christian.

Westminster tops Class 4A ahead of Lovett, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill and Holy Innocents’. In Class 3A, Oconee County leads Wesleyan, Dawson County, Lumpkin County and St. Vincents’.

Fellowship Christian is top-ranked in Class 2A with Model, ACE Charter, Athens Academy and Savannah Arts in the top 5. Social Circle is the team to beat in Class A Division I and leads East Laurens, Paideia, Screven County and Whitefield Academy.

In Class A Division II, Aquinas tops Towns County, McIntosh County Academy, Portal and Lake Oconee Academy.

Class 7A

1. Buford

2. Harrison

3. North Gwinnett

4. Walton

5. Lambert

6. Norcross

7. West Forsyth

8. Peachtree Ridge

9. North Paulding

10. Milton

Class 6A

1. Marist

2. North Atlanta

3. Pope

4. Roswell

5. Lassiter

6. Allatoona

7. Alexander

8. Johns Creek

9. St. Pius X

10. River Ridge

Class 5A

1. Jefferson

2. Northgate

3. McIntosh

4. Midtown

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Northview

7. Cambridge

8. Decatur

9. Union Grove

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Westminster

2. Lovett

3. North Oconee

4. Starr’s Mill

5. Holy Innocents’

6. Perry

7. Southeast Whitfield

8. Stephenson

9. Trinity Christian

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 3A

1. Oconee County

2. Wesleyan

3. Dawson County

4. Lumpkin County

5. St. Vincents’

6. Bremen

7. Columbus

8. Coahulla Creek

9. Gilmer

10. Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. Fellowship Christian

2. Model

3. ACE Charter

4. Athens Academy

5. Savannah Arts

6. Fitzgerald

7. Mount Paran

8. Worth County

9. Dodge County

10. Callaway

Class A Division I

1. Social Circle

2. East Laurens

3. Paideia

4. Screven County

5. Whitefield Academy

6. Mount Vernon

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Atlanta International

9. Commerce

10. Bleckley County

Class A Division II

1. Aquinas

2. Towns County

3. McIntosh County Academy

4. Portal

5. Lake Oconee Academy

6. Atlanta Classical

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Lincoln County

9. Hawkinsville

10. Georgia Military

