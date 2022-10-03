Vote: Week 6 Falcons Coach of the Week

This week, the Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation want to recognize the efforts of those involved with the first girls flag football teams in the state of Montana. The three nominees for the Week 6 award - Mark Kessler, Lisa Koehler and Eric Zahler - are coaches of the three Montana teams.

Voting is now open and will continue until Thursday at noon. The winner will be revealed on ajc.com Thursday afternoon.