Vote: Week 6 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will recognize 10 head high school varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.
This week, the Falcons and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation want to recognize the efforts of those involved with the first girls flag football teams in the state of Montana. The three nominees for the Week 6 award - Mark Kessler, Lisa Koehler and Eric Zahler - are coaches of the three Montana teams.
Voting is now open and will continue until Thursday at noon. The winner will be revealed on ajc.com Thursday afternoon.
Each winning head coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.
To nominate a deserving head coach for the remaining four weeks of the program, visit AtlantaFalcons.com/coachoftheweek.
********
Previous winners
Week 1 -- Kadale Jenkins, Jordan Vocational High School
Week 2 -- Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County High School
Week 3 -- Bruce Lane, Bethlehem Christian Academy
Week 4 -- Larry Harold, Central Gwinnett
