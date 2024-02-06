BreakingNews
Top-10 teams battle for No. 1 seeds as regions head toward tournament play

By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago

Athens Christian’s (18-3, 6-0) girls, ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I, outlasted No. 5 Rabun County (17-6, 4-2) 69-63 Friday to take the No. 1 seed entering the Region 8 tournament, while keeping the team’s undefeated region record blemish-free.

The Eagles led 19-16 after the first quarter but held the Wildcats to eight points in the second to lead 31-24 at the half. Athens Christian built a 51-39 lead entering the fourth quarter and weathered a 24-18 run from Rabun County to secure the victory.

In other key results from the weekend:

-- Division I No. 2-ranked Galloway’s girls (13-8, 5-1) defeated No. 10 Mount Pisgah (13-8, 5-2) 66-59 Friday to move to the No. 2 spot in Region 6 behind top-ranked St. Francis (16-7, 5-0). The Scots will close the regular season Wednesday against Class 3A No. 2 Wesleyan before entering the Region 6-Division I tournament.

-- Early County’s girls moved to 15-2 in Region 1-Division II after moving past No. 10 Seminole County 61-44 Friday. The No. 5-ranked Bobcats trail No. 6 Terrell County (19-5, 17-1) in the league, but handed Terrell its only loss (55-44 on Jan. 19).

-- On the boys side, Division II No. 5 Seminole County (15-6, 11-4) defeated No. 8 Early County 64-60 Friday. Seminole trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 32-24 at the half. The Indians outscored Early 23-16 in the third quarter and 17-12 in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. Senior Ethan Johnson was 7-for-12 shooting for 21 points to lead Seminole. Senior D.J. Yarbrough added 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

Several region tournaments begin this week and some as early as Wednesday, when Region 7 begins play.

You can check here for daily region tournament results/schedules throughout tournament week.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mount Vernon (15-9)

2. Darlington (21-4)

3. Savannah (15-7)

4. Woodville-Tompkins (20-3)

5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-6)

6. St. Francis (11-10)

7. Paideia (11-11)

8. East Laurens (16-3)

9. King’s Ridge Christian (16-7)

10. Bleckley County (17-6)

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (20-4)

2. Portal (22-1)

3. Calhoun County (20-4)

4. Christian Heritage (19-4)

5. Mitchell County (18-5)

6. Seminole County (15-6)

7. Macon County (21-3)

8. Early County (15-8)

9. Treutlen (17-6)

10. Lanier County (19-4)

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis (16-7)

2. Galloway (13-8)

3. Athens Christian (18-3)

4. Oglethorpe County (18-2)

5. Rabun County (17-6)

6. Swainsboro (14-5)

7. Lamar County (19-5)

8. Bryan County (20-3)

9. East Laurens (13-6)

10. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-8)

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest (20-5)

2. Montgomery County (20-1)

3. Taylor County (22-3)

4. Wilcox County (20-2)

5. Early County (18-5)

6. Terrell County (19-5)

7. Clinch County (13-4)

8. Lake Oconee Academy (15-8)

9. Chattahoochee County (16-6)

10. Seminole County (14-6)

