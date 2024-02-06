Top-10 teams battle for No. 1 seeds as regions head toward tournament play

Athens Christian’s (18-3, 6-0) girls, ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I, outlasted No. 5 Rabun County (17-6, 4-2) 69-63 Friday to take the No. 1 seed entering the Region 8 tournament, while keeping the team’s undefeated region record blemish-free.
The Eagles led 19-16 after the first quarter but held the Wildcats to eight points in the second to lead 31-24 at the half. Athens Christian built a 51-39 lead entering the fourth quarter and weathered a 24-18 run from Rabun County to secure the victory.
In other key results from the weekend:
-- Division I No. 2-ranked Galloway’s girls (13-8, 5-1) defeated No. 10 Mount Pisgah (13-8, 5-2) 66-59 Friday to move to the No. 2 spot in Region 6 behind top-ranked St. Francis (16-7, 5-0). The Scots will close the regular season Wednesday against Class 3A No. 2 Wesleyan before entering the Region 6-Division I tournament.
-- Early County’s girls moved to 15-2 in Region 1-Division II after moving past No. 10 Seminole County 61-44 Friday. The No. 5-ranked Bobcats trail No. 6 Terrell County (19-5, 17-1) in the league, but handed Terrell its only loss (55-44 on Jan. 19).
-- On the boys side, Division II No. 5 Seminole County (15-6, 11-4) defeated No. 8 Early County 64-60 Friday. Seminole trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 32-24 at the half. The Indians outscored Early 23-16 in the third quarter and 17-12 in the fourth quarter to take control of the game. Senior Ethan Johnson was 7-for-12 shooting for 21 points to lead Seminole. Senior D.J. Yarbrough added 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting.
Several region tournaments begin this week and some as early as Wednesday, when Region 7 begins play.
You can check here for daily region tournament results/schedules throughout tournament week.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mount Vernon (15-9)
2. Darlington (21-4)
3. Savannah (15-7)
4. Woodville-Tompkins (20-3)
5. Mount Bethel Christian (15-6)
6. St. Francis (11-10)
7. Paideia (11-11)
8. East Laurens (16-3)
9. King’s Ridge Christian (16-7)
10. Bleckley County (17-6)
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Greenforest Christian (20-4)
2. Portal (22-1)
3. Calhoun County (20-4)
4. Christian Heritage (19-4)
5. Mitchell County (18-5)
6. Seminole County (15-6)
7. Macon County (21-3)
8. Early County (15-8)
9. Treutlen (17-6)
10. Lanier County (19-4)
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis (16-7)
2. Galloway (13-8)
3. Athens Christian (18-3)
4. Oglethorpe County (18-2)
5. Rabun County (17-6)
6. Swainsboro (14-5)
7. Lamar County (19-5)
8. Bryan County (20-3)
9. East Laurens (13-6)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-8)
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest (20-5)
2. Montgomery County (20-1)
3. Taylor County (22-3)
4. Wilcox County (20-2)
5. Early County (18-5)
6. Terrell County (19-5)
7. Clinch County (13-4)
8. Lake Oconee Academy (15-8)
9. Chattahoochee County (16-6)
10. Seminole County (14-6)
