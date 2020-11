The Leaderboard: Walker, Horn, Hunter on top heading into regular-season finales

Washington County’s Malyk Walker is 133 rushing yards from 2,000 with his 10th game remaining tonight against Monticello. The only player close to Walker is Narada Levett of Central of Carroll County, and his regular season is finished. Central played only eight regular-season games.

The leading passer is Collins Hill’s Sam Horn with 2,550 yards. His Eagles are 8-2 and region champions. But he’s unlikely to hold off Mount Pisgah Christian’s Coleman Smith, who stands at 2,522 with a game tonight against St. Francis. Smith threw for 410 yards last week against King’s Ridge Christian.