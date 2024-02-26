High School Sports Blog

Round 3 preview: No. 1 Union Grove meets No. 2 Maynard Jackson

Arabia Mountain's Sha'nya Heath scored 33 points against Eagle's Landing in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Feb. 24, 2024.

Arabia Mountain's Sha'nya Heath scored 33 points against Eagle's Landing in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Feb. 24, 2024.
46 minutes ago

The two top-ranked girls basketball teams in Class 5A won’t be meeting in the finals. Instead, they will play in the third round on Tuesday when No. 1 Union Grove travels to play at Maynard Jackson at 6 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s third-round game. Jackson prevailed 54-47 in 2023 and went on to reach the Final Four.

The two clubs are the only teams who have held the top spot all year. Jackson (26-1) was No. 1 early in the season but ceded that spot to Union Grove (28-1) in mid-December after losing to North Paulding.

Both teams have won 17 in a row. Union Grove’s only loss came against Class AAA power and reigning state champion Hebron Christian.

Jackson had three first-team All-Region 5 selections: Taliah Cornish (14.7 points, 4.0 assists), Kennedie Cooper (11.1 points, 4.2 steals) and Shakira Gresham (10.4 points, 5.4 assists).

Union Grove features Region 2 Player of the Year Jordan Brooks (13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists) and all-region selection Nadea Smith (13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds).

Girls

Cartersville (17-12) at Harris County (25-3): Cartersville is coming off an overtime win against No. 4 Jefferson in the second round. The Canes are led by all-Region 7 selections K.K. Arnold (12.6 points), Senai Camper (8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds) and Ansley Griffin (8.4 points). No. 9 Harris County is a young team led by Brooke Bass, Ja’Niya Broome and Allana Coulter, who were all-Region 3 choices. The Tigers, who took the Region 3 tournament, have won eight straight.

Dalton (20-9) at Arabia Mountain (26-2): Dalton has won four in a row. The Catamounts feature Region 7 Player of the Year Grace Ridley, who has signed with North Georgia, and all-region choice Kemara Washington, Jolie Wingfield and Emma Hefner. Arabia Mountain is riding a 16-game winning streak. The Rams may the youngest team remaining in the tournament and are led by three freshmen – Sha’nya Heath (21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists), Charmaine Owens (13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals), and Jhia Primrose (6.9 points, 8.1 rebounds). Heath scored 33 in the second-round win over Eagle’s Landing.

Jones County (23-6) at Midtown (25-5): These two fine clubs have lived in the shadow of their high-ranked rival in their respective region. No. 5 Jones County has been chasing No. 1 Union Grove all year and No. 3 Midtown has been unable to catch No. 2 Maynard Jackson. Jones County is led by all-Region 2 selections Amaris Ridgeway and Carlie Skinner. Midtown has a trio of all-Region 5 choices in Devin Bockman (14.8 points), Hailey Wortmann (12.3 points, 8.9 rebounds) and Briaiah Lewis (10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists).

Boys

Eagle’s Landing (21-7) at Tri-Cities (21-8): No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing faces No. 5 Tri-Cities in a rematch of the teams who played for the 2022 state championship. Eagle’s Landing, led by all-region players Clark Mastin and Chris Morris, bring a seven-game winning streak into the game. Tri-Cities, led by all-region picks Malique Johnson (15.5 points) and freshman Tre Keith (22.7 points), have won 11 in a row.

Maynard Jackson (20-8) at Tucker (23-5): Jackson has recovered from its late-season struggles and won its first two playoff games on the road. Cam Dover, Yusef Bower and Cassius Watkins lead the Jaguars. No. 4 Tucker had overpowered both of its playoff games, winning by an average of 28 points, are led by Region 4 Player of the Year Josiah Lawson and all-region picks Jakobe Williams, Jamar Graham and Khayri Dunn.

Warner Robins (21-7) at Winder-Barrow (25-4): Warner Robins, the No. 3 seed from Region 2, has won its first two playoff games on the road. The Demons are led by Jay Johnson, Cam Perkins and Cam Perkins. Winder-Barrow won the regular-season Region 8 title but lost to Clarke Central in the tournament final. The Bulldoggs feature three all-region players – Jerrin Samuel, Jaden Baskin and Tyrin Sims.

Dutchtown (19-9) at Kell (25-3): This third-round game is between two championship-caliber teams. No. 3 Dutchtown is led by Region 2 Player of the Year Joah Chappelle, as well as all-region selections Matthew Hinton and Jamir Russell. No. 1 Kell, the defending state champions, is riding a 24-game winning streak. The Longhorns are led by Region 6 Player of the Year C.J. Brown, who has signed with South Florida, and all-region picks Cannon Richards, Jaylen Colon and Chris McLavish.

