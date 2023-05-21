North Cobb Christian, Mount Paran split series; deciding game Monday

The nightcap game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Paran scored on a Luke Dotson hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, scoring junior Garrett Droege. The Eagles pushed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single from sophomore Will Hennessey, which scored Droege and junior Sean Westmoreland.

Mount Paran secured the victory in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kyle Crisp grounded out to second base and scored Andrew Jones. Droege reached base on an error after a bunt which scored Tate McKee. Carson Hodges brought the score to its final tally with a sacrifice bunt to score Braden Gabel.