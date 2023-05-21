North Cobb Christian, Mount Paran split series; deciding game Monday

A deciding Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome after North Cobb Christian and Mount Paran split the first two games of the Class 2A state championship series. North Cobb Christian won the first game 4-2 and Mount Paran earned a 6-0 victory in the second game to force the Monday final.
The nightcap game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Paran scored on a Luke Dotson hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, scoring junior Garrett Droege. The Eagles pushed the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a single from sophomore Will Hennessey, which scored Droege and junior Sean Westmoreland.
Mount Paran secured the victory in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kyle Crisp grounded out to second base and scored Andrew Jones. Droege reached base on an error after a bunt which scored Tate McKee. Carson Hodges brought the score to its final tally with a sacrifice bunt to score Braden Gabel.
In North Cobb Christian’s 4-2 victory in the first game, both teams were scoreless until North Cobb Christian took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning to take control. Senior Cooper Williams singled to score senior Kade Gwaltney. Junior Michael Mullinax flied out to right field to score junior Brock Parker. Late in the inning, senior Nicholas Stinson singled to right field and North Cobb Christian took advantage of fielding mistakes from Mount Paran which allowed Williams and senior Mattheson Go to score. Mount Paran got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when sophomore Carson Hodges doubled to center field to score junior Sean Westmoreland. In the top of the fifth inning, Braden Gabel flied out to score Luke Dotson for Mount Paran.
Mount Paran is trying for the team’s second title after winning in 2021 while North Cobb Christian wants its first state championship.
