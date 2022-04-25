Lacrosse: Previewing the state playoffs

When it comes to the playoffs, however, it’s almost always been the same usual suspects taking home the hardware.

On the girls’ side, all champions went on to repeat at least one time, with the exception of Chattahoochee in 2009, Walton in 2016 and Starr’s Mill in 2019. Milton defines girls lacrosse, having won the high class every year except for when Chattahoochee and Walton beat them. Should Milton, again ranked No. 1, win state this year, it would be the Eagles’ 15th title. In the low-class, Westminster and Blessed Trinity each have four titles, with Kell and Starr’s Mill the only others to win it all.

On the boys’ side, Centennial (2013) Northview (2014) and Allatoona (2016) are the only programs to win state just once. Westminster leads the way with six titles, followed by Lambert (5), Lovett (3), Milton (2), Walton (2), Roswell (2), Blessed Trinity (2) and Lassiter (2).

Will there be enough parity this year to produce a first time champion?

The rankings would suggest the same as usual. The Lambert and Lovett boys, and the Milton and Blessed Trinity girls are the current No. 1s. There are others, however, that could make some noise. The Pope boys are No. 2 in 1A-5A, and Wesleyan is No. 2 in 6A-7A. On the girls’ side, Hillgrove (6A-7A) and Westminster (1A-5A) are No. 2. All are seeking their first titles.

To see how the teams fared in Round 1, check back Friday.

Below are stories on some of the state’s top teams as they were covered during the season: