Lacrosse: Walton boys all business as playoffs approach

Butler shows up in big games too, scoring five goals against Harrison, four against Pope and North Gwinnett, and three against Mill Creek, Hillgrove and Lassiter. The Raiders were 5-1 in those games, with the loss coming in the second game of the season, 15-14 to No. 9 Harrison.

Jaden Shapiro and Harrison Weber line up with Butler on the attack.

Logan Myers (28 goals, 13 assists), who is another senior captain, and sophomore Carl Dagher (21 goals, 13 assists) lead the midfielders, along with senior captain

Graham Whaley. Eamon Cummins, Matthew Feis and Grant Brown anchor the defense, with senior captain Drew Hurst having a career season at goalie.

Both Caden Canzano and Asher McCann have winning percentages on faceoffs.

The senior class were freshman when the Raiders won state in 2019, the second championship in program history. The other came in 2011.

The playoffs begin April 27.